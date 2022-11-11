Read full article on original website
Monoblock 200L~ 600L Nano Brewing Equipment
Are you looking for a fully functioned and Easy-to-Use brewhouse? Our brewhouse is a good choice. It’s a monoblock shaped during shipping, so no need to have much work after you receive it. We use pipe diverter to make brewers’ work easier, no need to climb up and down during brewing. Here are more features:
15bbl Whirlpool
About 6′ diameter and 7.5′ tall. 10bbl HLT: https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/10bbl-hlt/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/grain-mill-grist-case-and-auger/
All American 16oz Can Seamer
All American 16oz can seamer for sale. Great working condition, used to seam cans during the pandemic, amazing workhorse.
7 bbl jacketed fermenter -$8,000 o.b.o
Blackstone Ventures 7 bbl jacketed fermenter. US grade 304 stainless steel construction, interior/exterior. – Dual zone dimple cooling jacket with glycol inlet and outlet. – Sanitary interior finish with all welds ground and polished. – Fully welded exterior. – Polyurethane insulation for cooling jacket on sidewall and bottom. – Side...
2017 Chicagoland Microbrewery
Featuring: (5) 2017 Design Brewing Solutions 60 BBL Fermenters, (4) 2013 GW Kent 30 BBL Fermenters, 2015 60 BBL CAI Brite Tank, (2) 30 BBL Brite Tanks, Cellar Pumps, Drive-in Cooler, Utility Tanks, Restaurant Refrigeration, Air Compressors, Fork Lift, Water Filtration System, Office Trailer, Parts, Support & More. Sale Start...
New Craft Kettle 30 BBL | Uni-Tank Fermentation Vessel | Jacketed & Insulated (Standard)
New Tanks/Never Used Contact: Derek@vermontbeermakers.com Derek Soldenski 802-618-0599 Currently 3 Available Asking 16k each or best offer Ships FOB from Newport, New Hampshire 03773 The tank will fit in a box van. Average shipping cost is $2.50 per mile. Rigging for transport is $250 FV_Dimensions_r0_3 - Schematic (shopify.com) · Greater than 25% headspace · Multi-zone glycol dimpled cooling jackets · 15 psi operating pressure uni-tank, tested to 30 psi · AISI 304 stainless steel, TIG weld construction · 11-gauge interior / 14-gauge cladding or equivalent · 3A standard 32 μin Ra (0.8 μm Ra) finish · Reinforced stainless steel legs, w/ leveling foot pads · Pressure-rated shadowless manway · Slotted, rotary spray-ball CIP w/ 360° coverage · CO2 blow-off arm · Hop dosing port, w/ easy-access ladder hooks · Rotating racking arm, w/ DIN fitting & easy-grip handle · ½” NPT sanitary thermowell · Sample port with Perlick style valve · Pressure / vacuum relief valve (“PVRV”)
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
Two-stage pot still for sale
We recently purchased a larger still and plan on selling our old equipment. A propane burner (included) heats mash in the first tank (150 gallon capacity), the vapor is piped down into the bottom of the second tank (also 150 gallons), then vapor from the second tank condenses in the copper worm (approx. 25 feet long) cooled by cold water in the barrel. New pressure release valves were recently installed on both tanks.
Zahm and Nagel CO2 Piercing device- Part #6000
Zahm and Nagel CO2 Piercing device- Part #6000 ( $500 ) Zahm and Nagel Part #6000, CO2 piercing device for testing CO2 volumes in a can. Slightly used but in good shape. Will take $500 or best offer. Buyer pays for shipping or pickup in Greenville, SC. Cheers!
New kegs in stock! ship from CA
Kegs in Stock! In Concord, CA. First come, first service. Not many left. 1/2bbl keg, 2.4mm chime thickness, FOB California: $129 ea. 1/6bbl keg, 1.8mm chime thickness, FOB California: $79 ea. *Brand New. *with Micromatic D type spear. *Customer Pick up from Concord, CA, US. *Stackable. *5BarG Pressure test before...
