We recently purchased a larger still and plan on selling our old equipment. A propane burner (included) heats mash in the first tank (150 gallon capacity), the vapor is piped down into the bottom of the second tank (also 150 gallons), then vapor from the second tank condenses in the copper worm (approx. 25 feet long) cooled by cold water in the barrel. New pressure release valves were recently installed on both tanks.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO