2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available) ( $14,500 ) I am selling these 2015 Deutsche Beverage 30 BBL jacketed fermentation tanks. These are brushed 304 stainless steel, 20-30% headspace, CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, dual glycol zoned jacket. They also include the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tanks have a 4″ hop port and 60 degree cone. They are in good shape and ready for service. Asking $14,500 each. The tanks are located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO