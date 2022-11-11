Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
New Craft Kettle 30 BBL | Uni-Tank Fermentation Vessel | Jacketed & Insulated (Standard)
New Tanks/Never Used Contact: Derek@vermontbeermakers.com Derek Soldenski 802-618-0599 Currently 3 Available Asking 16k each or best offer Ships FOB from Newport, New Hampshire 03773 The tank will fit in a box van. Average shipping cost is $2.50 per mile. Rigging for transport is $250 FV_Dimensions_r0_3 - Schematic (shopify.com) · Greater than 25% headspace · Multi-zone glycol dimpled cooling jackets · 15 psi operating pressure uni-tank, tested to 30 psi · AISI 304 stainless steel, TIG weld construction · 11-gauge interior / 14-gauge cladding or equivalent · 3A standard 32 μin Ra (0.8 μm Ra) finish · Reinforced stainless steel legs, w/ leveling foot pads · Pressure-rated shadowless manway · Slotted, rotary spray-ball CIP w/ 360° coverage · CO2 blow-off arm · Hop dosing port, w/ easy-access ladder hooks · Rotating racking arm, w/ DIN fitting & easy-grip handle · ½” NPT sanitary thermowell · Sample port with Perlick style valve · Pressure / vacuum relief valve (“PVRV”)
probrewer.com
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale
GEA GSC40 Westfalia Centrifuge for sale. This machine was used in the cellar only (no hot side centrifugation). We ran this machine close to 70bbls/hr throughput. 480V 3 phase power required. 2022 pricing is almost $150k. Sale price is $120k or best offer. Buyer responsible for crating and shipping. Manufacturer...
probrewer.com
2017 Chicagoland Microbrewery
Featuring: (5) 2017 Design Brewing Solutions 60 BBL Fermenters, (4) 2013 GW Kent 30 BBL Fermenters, 2015 60 BBL CAI Brite Tank, (2) 30 BBL Brite Tanks, Cellar Pumps, Drive-in Cooler, Utility Tanks, Restaurant Refrigeration, Air Compressors, Fork Lift, Water Filtration System, Office Trailer, Parts, Support & More. Sale Start...
probrewer.com
10Bbl HLT ( $7,500 )
Natural Gas burner (We never actually fired it up, we used it as a CLT for its whole life) Purchased from Galcier Tanks and similar to https://www.glaciertanks.com/tanks-hot-liquor-tanks-ihlt-10-bbl-gas-herms.html but is slightly different in design. Price $7,500 obo. We are also selling:. 15bbl Whirlpool : https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/15bbl-whirlpool/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger...
probrewer.com
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
probrewer.com
15BBL BRITE TANK JACKET IN STOCK SALE @10150
15BBL BRITE TANK JACKET IN STOCK SALE @10150 ( $10,150 )
probrewer.com
All American 16oz Can Seamer
All American 16oz can seamer for sale. Great working condition, used to seam cans during the pandemic, amazing workhorse.
probrewer.com
15bbl Whirlpool
About 6′ diameter and 7.5′ tall. 10bbl HLT: https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/10bbl-hlt/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/grain-mill-grist-case-and-auger/
probrewer.com
Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger
These came with the brew house we purchased and will not work in our space. We have not used any of them, however they came out of a working operation. Mill: GRINDER ROPPI 600 – Details https://www.minibrewerysystem.com/en/products/components/malt-grinders/grinder-roppi-600/ (This one does not have a stand and was mounted on top of the grist case)
probrewer.com
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available)
2015 DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE 30 BBL JACKETED FERMENTATION TANK (2 Available) ( $14,500 ) I am selling these 2015 Deutsche Beverage 30 BBL jacketed fermentation tanks. These are brushed 304 stainless steel, 20-30% headspace, CIP rotating spray ball and downpipe, side manway door, dimple plate jacket cooling, dual glycol zoned jacket. They also include the PRV, sample valve, pressure gauge, and all butterfly valves. The tanks have a 4″ hop port and 60 degree cone. They are in good shape and ready for service. Asking $14,500 each. The tanks are located in Frankfort, IN. That is about 45 minutes north or Indianapolis. I will consider delivery for an additional fee.
probrewer.com
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16″ Modules
Pall Supradisc Lenticular Filter- WSFZ Housing for Two 16" Modules ( $2,000 ) Like new filter housing. Needs new modules but in perfect shape other than that. Asking $2000. New they are 6k plus. Pickup from Greenville, SC only. Can easily be palletized and ready to ship. Let me know if you need more info. Cheers!
probrewer.com
Zahm and Nagel CO2 Piercing device- Part #6000
Zahm and Nagel CO2 Piercing device- Part #6000 ( $500 ) Zahm and Nagel Part #6000, CO2 piercing device for testing CO2 volumes in a can. Slightly used but in good shape. Will take $500 or best offer. Buyer pays for shipping or pickup in Greenville, SC. Cheers!
probrewer.com
Two-stage pot still for sale
We recently purchased a larger still and plan on selling our old equipment. A propane burner (included) heats mash in the first tank (150 gallon capacity), the vapor is piped down into the bottom of the second tank (also 150 gallons), then vapor from the second tank condenses in the copper worm (approx. 25 feet long) cooled by cold water in the barrel. New pressure release valves were recently installed on both tanks.
probrewer.com
New kegs in stock! ship from CA
Kegs in Stock! In Concord, CA. First come, first service. Not many left. 1/2bbl keg, 2.4mm chime thickness, FOB California: $129 ea. 1/6bbl keg, 1.8mm chime thickness, FOB California: $79 ea. *Brand New. *with Micromatic D type spear. *Customer Pick up from Concord, CA, US. *Stackable. *5BarG Pressure test before...
probrewer.com
3-Head Keg Washer $19,500 OBO
Perfect condition ready to use keg washer. Text or call me for questions (661)304-2743. 7” color touch screen operator control interface. Three stainless sankey couplers with individual shutoffs. Stainless CO2 pressure gauge. All 304 stainless construction. Heavy-duty lockable stainless casters. Stainless Steel enclosure (UL Certified 508 A) Peristaltic sanitizer...
Comments / 0