Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. A senior Ukrainian official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described the situation as...
British man killed in Ukraine 'saved lives', inquest told
A British man who died fighting in Ukraine saved the lives of other soldiers in his international unit before he was shot and killed, an inquest was told on Tuesday. - 'Nothing that could have been done' - Another inquest held earlier on Tuesday was told that the first British volunteer to die in Ukraine was killed by mortar fire on April 22.
Power out across Ukraine after ‘Russia fires 100 missiles’
Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.Several regional officials, along with western journalists, reported attacks after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85 but warned more could follow.Residents of Kyiv were urged to stay indoors. “The danger has not passed,” said...
Post Register
US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
Post Register
With Russia's retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police and U.N. investigators said Tuesday they were looking into alleged Russian abuses in Kherson during eight months of occupation of the key southern city, including torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. The head of the U.N. human rights office’s monitoring mission in...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Post Register
Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil...
Post Register
Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban
TOKYO (AP) — Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic, transport officials said Tuesday. The Transport Ministry said cruise ship operators and port...
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA — (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling...
Comments / 0