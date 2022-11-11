Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.Several regional officials, along with western journalists, reported attacks after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85 but warned more could follow.Residents of Kyiv were urged to stay indoors. “The danger has not passed,” said...

