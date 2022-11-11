SYDNEY (AP) — Around 1,000 people have been told to evacuate a town in eastern Australia expecting its second flood in two weeks. New South Wales’ State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday. Officials say some Forbes residents had yet to return to homes damaged in the flooding two weeks ago and likely to be inundated again. Much of central New South Wales state is on high alert for flooding. A flooding emergency has lasted for two months in the state, and much of the ground is too saturated to absorb rainwater. This makes predicting where flash flooding might occur more difficult.

