These climate activists protested during Biden’s speech and got kicked out of the COP27 summit
Four American climate activists have been kicked out of the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt after protesting during US President Joe Biden’s speech on Friday. The group briefly interrupted Biden’s speech with what they described as an indigenous war cry, then unfurled a banner which read “People vs Fossil Fuels.” While Biden appeared mostly unfazed by the protest — pausing for a short moment before resuming his address — the four activists faced consequences.
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted Tuesday they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. The painting wasn’t damaged. One activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame. The group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”
Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch. RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin says it is alleged that while employed with Hydro-Québec, Wang used his position to conduct research for a Chinese university and other Chinese research centers.
In midst of historic wave of migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume
Cuba has agreed to begin accepting deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.
Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Around 1,000 people have been told to evacuate a town in eastern Australia expecting its second flood in two weeks. New South Wales’ State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday. Officials say some Forbes residents had yet to return to homes damaged in the flooding two weeks ago and likely to be inundated again. Much of central New South Wales state is on high alert for flooding. A flooding emergency has lasted for two months in the state, and much of the ground is too saturated to absorb rainwater. This makes predicting where flash flooding might occur more difficult.
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel is condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter Monday, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a claim Israel denies.
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti
A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson. A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said. “Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and...
Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle...
$600M returned to airline passengers under new federal rules on cancellations
Six major airlines have refunded $600 million to passengers affected by canceled or significantly changed flights, and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is assessing for airlines that delay paying out the refunds, federal officials said Monday. “When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly....
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump’s Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare...
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday. Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named justice minister, the fifth one in the past two years.
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Charles Michel said Tuesday that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies in Bali was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” He said on the first day of the Group of 20 summit that the nine-month war waged by Russia has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Serbia and Kosovo that they must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over Kosovo’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move. EU EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “in this vacuum the worst can happen.” He says that if an agreement is not found by Nov. 21, “we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation.”
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
Palestinian kills 2 Israelis, wounds 4 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say a Palestinian killed two Israelis and wounded four others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel. The Magen David Adom paramedic service confirmed the two were killed in the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. The four wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. Israeli news outlets said the attacker was trying to flee the scene and drove a car onto the adjacent highway, collided with oncoming traffic, then fled the vehicle before he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed he was killed. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts in the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. A total of 298 people killed on July 17, 2014, when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. While the outcome of the trial is unclear, one thing is certain — none of the four suspects will be in court to hear the judgment as they have not been arrested and are being tried in their absence. That means that even if they’re convicted, they’re unlikely to serve any prison sentence.
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to boost energy and infrastructure cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of moving toward European Union membership. During a meeting Monday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to cooperate on their EU accession bids and address the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries started membership negotiations with the EU in July, in a process that is expected to take years.
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, according to the casino industry's national trade group
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy. It would be the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship, and would come amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. The department says the talks would be limited to migration. U.S. statistics indicate U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before.
