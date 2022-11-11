Read full article on original website
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Charles Michel said Tuesday that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies in Bali was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” He said on the first day of the Group of 20 summit that the nine-month war waged by Russia has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to boost energy and infrastructure cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of moving toward European Union membership. During a meeting Monday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to cooperate on their EU accession bids and address the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries started membership negotiations with the EU in July, in a process that is expected to take years.
At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA — (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling...
Foreign College Student Jailed in Russia Ends Up in Body Bag
A 23-year-old Zambian student who moved to Russia to study nuclear engineering was killed fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine—and Zambian officials want to know just how the hell that happened.According to a statement from Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda was killed on Sept. 22 after being sent to the “battlefront of the conflict.” The ministry said it was only notified of his death on Nov. 9.It was not immediately clear which region he died in, or which battalion he was serving in. But the most baffling part of his death is how he wound up taking...
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Serbia and Kosovo that they must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over Kosovo’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move. EU EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “in this vacuum the worst can happen.” He says that if an agreement is not found by Nov. 21, “we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation.”
China’s Xi starts first day at G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies
After a near three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has embarked on a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with Western leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, as he looks to reassert China’s global influence. Following a three-hour meeting on Monday with US President...
CIA Director Bill Burns met with Russian counterpart Monday
CIA Director Bill Burns met with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin, in Ankara Monday as part of an ongoing effort by the US to “communicate with Russia on managing risk” and to discuss the cases of “unjustly detained US citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson tells CNN.
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
Biden’s past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China’s Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy. The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was evident he wasn’t...
UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the nearly 17,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled Central African Republican for a year, with Russia, China and Gabon abstaining. The French-drafted resolution maintains the robust mandate of the mission, which foceses on protecting civilians and encourages President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his government to promote lasting peace and stability through a reinvigorated political and peace process. The vote was 12-0 with the three abstentions. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted afterward.
Estonia changes tack, won’t side against Israel in UN votes
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally. According to a report Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the UN.
Biden’s first in-person meeting with Chinese leader Xi as president wraps after 3 hours
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met for more than three hours Monday, their first in-person sit-down since the US president took office — one that could have ripple effects around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel...
China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Government data showed retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%. The performance was even weaker than expected by forecasters who said activity would cool as Chinese anti-virus controls and interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks weigh on global activity.
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel is condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter Monday, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a claim Israel denies.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy. It would be the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship, and would come amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. The department says the talks would be limited to migration. U.S. statistics indicate U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before.
Residents ‘revolt’ over oppressive Covid lockdowns in China’s Guangzhou
Residents under Covid lockdown in China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou have torn down barriers meant to confine them to their homes, taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders, according to video and images circulating on social media. Some of the images show large crowds...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country. An FBI official says Monday that officials do not believe the threats to be racially motivated. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent. The update comes as academic institutions across the nation have faced a surge of threats, including many targeting historically Black colleges and universities.
Power out across Ukraine after ‘Russia fires 100 missiles’
Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.Several regional officials, along with western journalists, reported attacks after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85 but warned more could follow.Residents of Kyiv were urged to stay indoors. “The danger has not passed,” said...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump’s Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare...
