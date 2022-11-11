ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Owens Breaks Silence On Ye and The Jewish Community

By Xara Aziz
 4 days ago
Candace Owens is coming clean about some of the controversies she’s been involved in over the last several months. On the latest episode of her podcast, The Candace Owens Podcast, the divisive political commentator shared her opinion about Kyrie Irving, the latest public figure to draw criticism for posting a video promoting an anti-Semitic documentary.

“I covered the Kyrie Irving situation and I felt a little trepidation in giving my opinion about his situation, because there’s a lot of tension in the air right now between the Jewish community and the black community,” she wrote in an OpEd piece for The Daily Wire. “I also knew by defending Kyrie Irving — which I felt was the right thing to do — some people would say, ‘Oh, there she goes defending black people and saying nothing about the Jewish community or about people now sharing anti-Semitic remarks.’”

The 33-year-old conservative said that she was “overwhelmed and thankful” about the “outpouring of love” she received, which she thinks was because she shared her heart.

“Normally, I’m never a person to say, ‘As a black person I believe this…’ or ‘As a black woman I think that…’ But yesterday I felt I needed to come to you as a black person living in this society. And I was hopeful you would understand why.”

Owens further added that she was touched by Irving’s remarks when he took a jab at reporters who questioned his anti-Semitic stance. “Where were you when I was a kid figuring out that 300 million of my ancestors are buried in America? Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid dealing with learning about the traumatic events of my familial history?”

She said she identified with his doubts and acknowledged that “it’s a weird thing to be a Black person in society and not really know where you come from. I felt his pain.”

She continued: “The other subject we’ve been avoiding is Kanye West. And when I say ‘us,’ I mean especially me.”

Ye is her friend, she wrote, adding that she takes offense to those who talk about people dear to her.

“People have this fear that the more success they have, it forces them to think I need to stay within a certain boundary and a certain line to maintain that success. Essentially, a lot of people trade their souls for money,” she wrote. “That is true. I’m simply not one of those people. There is no amount of money that would cause me to say something I do not mean, there’s nobody that can make me ‘perform.’ I want to make that clear to everybody.”

“And I thought I was making that clear when I remained silent regarding Ye, someone who is my actual friend behind the scenes. But I’m going to do something rare today. I’m going to share with you some personal conversations I’ve had, not just with Ye, but with other people who are friends of mine behind the scenes.”

She revealed that while most people may think West, who also faced controversy for anti-Semitic remarks, may be “sad” because so many of his partnerships have crumbled, he is in good spirits.

“Now I’m finally free,” Ye said, according to Owens. “It almost made me cry,” she wrote.

Comments / 196

Flora Hill
3d ago

Kandice your views does not represent the African American community. How dare you speak or claim your representation of the African American community all of a sudden. You haven’t previously so don’t start that bull 💩 now.

Reply(1)
62
E. Double
2d ago

"some people would say, "Oh, there she goes defending black people and saying nothing about the Jewish community". When has this airheaded wannabe EVER defended black people. She makes me sick to my stomach 🤮

Reply(2)
38
CharlieBrown
3d ago

Never understood why we're the ones that defeated the nazis, liberated the camps, brought nazis to justice, supported the creation of Israel, and to this day, Israel is our greatest welfare queen, and still.... We're being treated like we were the nazis! Everyone knows antisemitism is totally meaningless nowhere because it's been weaponized far too much for everything, but antisemitism.

Reply(32)
24
