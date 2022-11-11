ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers' loss to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let's take one last look at Mizzou's most lopsided loss since joining the Southeastern Conference, Saturday's 66-24 defeat at No. 5 Tennessee. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Breakdown of Missouri versus Tennessee

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 19th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about what happened in Missouri versus Tennessee and how "the wheels fell off" according to Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Missouri trailed 28-24 in the third quarter before allowing 38 unanswered points.
