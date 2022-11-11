COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let's take one last look at Mizzou's most lopsided loss since joining the Southeastern Conference, Saturday's 66-24 defeat at No. 5 Tennessee. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO