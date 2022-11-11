FLAUNT benefit puts the fun in fashion

Fashion, fun and fabulous entertainment awaits at the third annual FLAUNT Fashion Fundraiser on Saturday, hosted by Equality Toledo. Scot Henshaw, incoming vice chair and current governance chair at Equality Toledo, says that the event is no small feat.

“We get to build these connections with the community down to businesses that we had not engaged before, we engaged with this year,” Henshaw said. “While an event of this size does take a lot of work and a lot of task management or project management, I think it’s very rewarding in the people we get to interact with and how we build up those spaces for the future.”

Equality Toledo is a nonprofit organization which was founded in 2004 and continues to work on eliminating LGBTQ+ discrimination in the region through education, activism and other anti-defamation efforts.

As part of this effort, Equality Toledo has invited the Toledo Opera, Toledo Ballet, Toledo Symphony, and Toledo School for the Arts to bring the city a night of music, fashion, and entertainment from the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

The theme this year is loosely set as “Italy,” bringing in luxury Italian company Ducati Motorcycles to the evening’s festivities.

“This is one that definitely speaks to a different medium of the crowd,” Henshaw said of the fashion show. “It’s not a typical Pride event or Love Fest. This is one that highlights LGBTQ+ designers, models, and allies thereof in a space they may not have otherwise been able to show off their talents for design or their desire to model and walk.”

Hosted at the One Lake Erie Center, located at 600 Jefferson Ave., Equality Toledo’s Deputy Director, Brent Rabie says the fashion show is a great opportunity to support a local cause while experiencing a night of lively entertainment.

“It keeps growing. People hit me up in April like ‘So FLAUNT is happening; when is it happening, what’s going on, how can I get involved?’ ” Rabie said. “It’s something that’s unique; you don’t really see this in Toledo, not at this scale, not with trying to bring in different community groups, members, and restaurants.”

Working on Equality Toledo’s board for nearly four years, Henshaw says this fundraiser helps the organization in a number of ways.

“There is the money aspect that definitely helps us to continue the mission of advocacy and learning, teaching with the community in the Northwest Ohio space,” Henshaw said. “The connection to community is another thing that this event definitely allows. It allows us to reach out.”

There will be a cash bar and dessert bar on site for attendees to snack and sip while they watch the show. All proceeds from tickets and sales will go towards Equality Toledo.

With popularity soaring since the first show in 2019, the organization had to make some drastic changes to their venue space.

“2019 was the first year, we had that at Registry Bistro and we realized that we kind of outgrew that space,” Rabie said. “The space we’re at now is an old department store. It’s got a lot of really cool art deco light fixtures and big stained glass windows, so that space was donated to us.”

As part of their expansion, on top of the $50 ticket option, Equality Toledo is offering a VIP ticket for $100 which includes reserved, priority seating for the fashion show and an exclusive cocktail tasting event on Friday at the new Hilton Garden Inn downtown.

“This year we’re adding a VIP mixer, that’s going to be Friday the 11th, 7 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn, downtown, penthouse suite,” Rabie said. “We’re going to have sponsors, obviously VIP purchased tickets, we’re going to have a sneak peek at a couple of the designers, and we will have a little mini drag show, DJ, drinks and food.”

Designer Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker of Toxik Fashion says that she is thrilled to be a part of such an important local fundraising event. Whittaker is set to headline New York Fashion Week in February, and while working up to the big shows is great for her career building, bringing the business home is what truly matters to her.

“It’s nice to support the local community and just be a part of it and have fun,” Whittaker said. “I want to be involved in as many activities as I can; parades, FLAUNT, as many as I can to support the community.”

With an Italian heritage, the theme for this years fashion show comes close to home. Whittaker says that she hopes her line for the show evokes a sense of joy and a celebration of life.

“My tagline is ‘Made for Play,’ so my vision is to celebrate those fun times in life. That day we went out dancing, the time you needed that special cocktail dress or evening dress to go have fun, and I want to make you feel warm and excited and feel good when you’re dressed up,” Whittaker said.

With tickets selling fast, Henshaw and Rabie encourage those interested in purchasing tickets to visit equalitytoledo.org . While tickets are offered at the door, the event often sells out.

“We have a lot of creative, artistic people that don’t always have the outlets that other cities might have and hopefully this is a way to highlight those people,” Rabie said.

