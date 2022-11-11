ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph

England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Stephen Crichton stuns England and sends Samoa into historic first final. Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 win in Saturday’s semi-final the Emirates Stadium. Samoa stood on the...
SkySports

Moeen Ali: England need to continue drive to get better after T20 World Cup success

England's Moeen Ali says the side need to continue their drive to get better and cannot relax, after their T20 World Cup final victory over Pakistan. Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions on Sunday, overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports

Harry Kane exclusive: England captain believes Three Lions can win 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Harry Kane insists England are "not afraid" of saying they can win the 2022 World Cup and believes their poor form has lowered expectations heading to Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side are one of the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they finished as runners-up at last year's European Championships.
SkySports

Women's Rugby League World Cup: England suffer 20-6 defeat by New Zealand in semi-final

England took an early lead as Fran Goldthorp found the try-line first after just four minutes, finishing off a slick passing move, with Tara Jane-Stanley converting. However, the Kiwi Ferns fought back through their powerhouses on the left edge and Mele Hufanga and Raecene McGregor took advantage, diving over to give New Zealand a slim 8-6 lead at half-time.
GEORGIA STATE
SkySports

Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain

Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...

