Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Related
North Carolina A&T rises to victory against Charleston Southern
North Carolina A&T defended their home field, Truist Stadium, on Saturday afternoon, defeating Charleston Southern. The post North Carolina A&T rises to victory against Charleston Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Celebration Bowl-bound: NC Central punches MEAC ticket
NC Central is headed back to the Celebration Bowl after a blowout against Norfolk State. The post Celebration Bowl-bound: NC Central punches MEAC ticket appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Kernersville rancher sees unusual spike in his electric bill, News 2 helps to solve the problem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — James Quick doesn’t let the grass grow under his feet. The rancher is usually up by sunrise and spends a good chunk of his day doing chores on the ranch. “I wake up every morning around 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. and come out (on...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ served at BBQ restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman called the police to report a restaurant serving “pink meat,” despite the restaurant’s assurances that smoked meat appears pink, even when cooked. In a 911 call obtained by WHNS, the woman can be heard saying to the operator, “They’re saying that...
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute at a home on Lucas Road in Erwin. Police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, laundry detergent, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Nov. 9 including turkey, pork chops, Progresso soup, Cool Whip, Green Giant frozen vegetables, laundry detergent, a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
Court clerk thrown out of office following WRAL Investigation is back on the ballot
A local clerk of court race rarely makes headlines in the lead-up to election day. That’s not the case in Franklin County where one candidate is on the ballot despite being thrown out of office following a WRAL Investigation. Patricia Chastain was removed from office two years ago following...
WRAL
Raleigh mother shares how her 12-year-old daughter was lured into human trafficking
Earlier this summer, the unthinkable happened to a 12-year-old Wake County middle school student. On the condition of anonymity, WRAL News spoke with the girl's mother about the incident. Earlier this summer, the unthinkable happened to a 12-year-old Wake County middle school student. On the condition of anonymity, WRAL News...
1 dies during street race in Eden, fiery crash on Meadow Road; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in Burlington, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a death investigation in Burlington, according to police. According to Burlington Police Department, they responded to a call that initially came in as a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning, where they found Andrew Daniel dead. On Tuesday, police say that Daniel had multiple wounds which […]
She was 50, he was 61! Now the first-time parents are celebrating their miracle baby's first birthday!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mom had her first child at 50 years old. It seemed like a storyline out of a movie. Until we added this twist! Her husband was 61. Susie and Tony Troxler's incredible baby story instantly went viral. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, on September 29, 2021.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
Comments / 0