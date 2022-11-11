Read full article on original website
BET
Morehouse College Becomes First College To Offer Classes In The Metaverse
Morehouse College is adding to its dynamic curriculum by offering classes in the metaverse. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta-based, all-men HBCU is the first college to extend their learning experience to the virtual world. The metaverse is a three-dimensional digital world. Students who are intrigued by this learning format can...
carvdnstone.com
Mental Health Panel Ft. Artist Young Dro, Grady Hospital, and more was Held at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta
Trap Music Museum, founded in Atlanta by artist T.I. and William “Bem” Sparks, opened in 2018 to highlight the importance and culture of Trap music. The interactive experience has become one of Atlanta’s top tourist attractions. Earlier this week, Trap Music Museum partnered with Honor Roll Clothing to host an art and mental health panel at the museum.
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
$2.57 billion battery manufacturing plant coming to Coweta County, creating 700 jobs
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Another battery plant is coming to Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia. The project will create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
MARTA driver celebrates his 50th year of service | What the station gifted him for his service
ATLANTA — MARTA honored bus driver and Adamsville native Coy Dumas, Jr. for his 50 years of service. He first joined the force in 1972 as a bus driver when the station was still called Atlantic Transit. MARTA estimates Dumas has carried 2.8 million passengers since he began operating...
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
Atlanta Airport Announces Direct Flight To Wakanda In Honor Of Black Panther Sequel
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a direct flight to Wakanda on Thursday ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to WSBTV. The sequel to Black Panther made its debut on Nov. 11. “Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to international service with direct flights...
Channel 2 Investigation finds that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are undervalued
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News Investigation revealed racial bias in home appraisals. African American families found out their homes’ values went up tens of thousands of dollars after they hid their race. Now, Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray took a look at how racial bias also...
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Atlanta Streetcar extension sparks concerns from some area residents
Long-sought plans for transit on the Atlanta Beltline are taking a big step forward as MARTA plans to extend the downtown streetcar to Ponce City Market.
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Channel 2′s Jovita Moore inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame
ATLANTA — Thursday night was a special night for all of us here at Channel 2 Action News. Our late friend and colleague Jovita Moore was posthumously inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame. Jovita’s family, including her mother and children were there at the hall of fame dinner.
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
Friends and Family Honor Rapper Takeoff in Celebration of Life
A celebration of life, held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11), saw friends, fans, and family gather to say farewell to Takeoff. The arena was filled with fans and celebrities alike, joined together by a common thread – their love and respect for the late Migos rapper who was fatally shot earlier this month. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, as well as fellow-Migos artists, Quavo and Offset, were present to remember the 28-year-old artist’s short, but impactful, life and career.
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
