Atlanta, GA

BET

Morehouse College Becomes First College To Offer Classes In The Metaverse

Morehouse College is adding to its dynamic curriculum by offering classes in the metaverse. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta-based, all-men HBCU is the first college to extend their learning experience to the virtual world. The metaverse is a three-dimensional digital world. Students who are intrigued by this learning format can...
ATLANTA, GA
carvdnstone.com

Mental Health Panel Ft. Artist Young Dro, Grady Hospital, and more was Held at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Trap Music Museum, founded in Atlanta by artist T.I. and William “Bem” Sparks, opened in 2018 to highlight the importance and culture of Trap music. The interactive experience has become one of Atlanta’s top tourist attractions. Earlier this week, Trap Music Museum partnered with Honor Roll Clothing to host an art and mental health panel at the museum.
ATLANTA, GA
Government Technology

Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant

(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
American Songwriter

Friends and Family Honor Rapper Takeoff in Celebration of Life

A celebration of life, held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11), saw friends, fans, and family gather to say farewell to Takeoff. The arena was filled with fans and celebrities alike, joined together by a common thread – their love and respect for the late Migos rapper who was fatally shot earlier this month. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, as well as fellow-Migos artists, Quavo and Offset, were present to remember the 28-year-old artist’s short, but impactful, life and career.
ATLANTA, GA
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

