Residents Encouraged To Shop Local With Downtown St. Cloud Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You're encouraged to get out an shop local next week in downtown St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is partnering with downtown shops, restaurants and services for Shop Small Saturday. Downtown Planning & Development Director Tyler Bevier says the event is a rewards program...
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal
The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year
Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Found Old Amusement Park Coins from Mall of America! Money or Memories?
Growing up North of the Twin Cities about four hours in Minnesota, it was always a major treat going down to the Mall of America as a kid. It happened once, maybe twice a year and when we went, my brothers and I lived it up! Shopping, enjoying usually the food court or sometimes Rainforest Cafe, and last but not least the adventures of "Knott's Camp Snoopy"!
Too Sweet! MN Candy Store Puts Up Amazing ‘Christmas Story’ Display
'Tis the Season! Well with the snow we saw this morning it feels more Christmas-y than Friday when we had patches of green and brown grass in our front yards. One Minnesota candy store just completed putting up an EPIC holiday display this weekend! Check out the display windows at Canelake's Candies in Virginia!
St. Cloud Council Discusses City Parking Rules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council got an update on parking downtown during their work study session Monday night. Public Service Director Tracy Hodel says the occupancy rate in the five city-owned ramps is at 14 percent for the year. That compares to 57 percent back in 2018.
Local St. Cloud Area Businesses Offering Deals For Vets On Veterans Day
HOUSE OF PIZZA (SARTELL and ST CLOUD) Veterans can grab a free small one topping pizza between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11th. Military ID is required. TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH (WAITE PARK) Veterans can get a free car wash at Tommy's in Waite Park. SIDE BAR...
India Heritage Club Hosts Cultural Night
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The second of six cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The India Heritage Club will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at five-thirty. This Indian Cultural Celebration will feature performances from different parts of India and...
Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
St. Cloud Compost Site Closing, Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The season for composting and yard waste collection is coming to an end in St. Cloud. The Public Works Department says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closing at the end of this week. The site will be open today Monday, Tuesday,...
Thompson’s Garden Center Has New Owners
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A favorite St. Joseph garden center has a new set of owners. Ryan and Stephanie Roder completed their purchase of Thompson’s Garden Center in October. Co-owner Stephanie Roder says while the business may have new owners, they’ll work to keep the same feel to...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
(GALLERY) The 2022 St. Cloud Veteran’s Day Parade
Did we see you at the 2022 Veteran's Day Parade? Here are the entries!
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
Minnesota Awarded $8.25 Million in Multistate Google Settlement
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Google has reached a settlement with Minnesota and 39 other states worth nearly $400 million. Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Minnesota will receive $8.25 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. According to court records, starting in at least 2014,...
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs
UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
