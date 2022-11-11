ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ARTnews

Climate Protesters Arrested After Thwarted Attempt to Glue Themselves to Munch’s ‘The Scream’

Three activists with Stopp oljeletinga (Stop Oil Exploration) in Norway were arrested at the National Museum of Art in Oslo, the German publication Monopol reports. The activists had attempted to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream (1893), but were intercepted by security guards. The three activists were women from Finland, Denmark, and Germany. “The glue didn’t stick this time. But we won’t give in until the government meets our demands. We want to live,” activists posted on the Stopp oljeletinga Twitter account. The demands of Stopp oljeletinga are similar to the demands of other eco-activists involved in museum protests:...
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Infamous Nazi Concentration Camps

There are many indelible images of the Second World War: the flag-raising on Iwo Jima; the Russian soldier hoisting a red banner signifying victory at Stalingrad; crowds thronging the streets on V-E Day in London…. But the images that most unforgettably define the cruelest era of humankind are those showing the piles of bodies and […]
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil protests will end in tears – someone could get killed

In a way, it doesn’t really matter whether the Just Stop Oil activists are right about climate change, right about their demand that “the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents", or right about their tactics being necessary because the politicians are ignoring them.Let’s just assume they are – completely right that is. Let’s leave those arguments there, and let’s just consider where all this direct action may be taking us.As we see the protests growing in effectiveness and number, it seems plain that there’s nothing the authorities can do to deter these people. The police...
theroyaltourblog.com

Berlin, the Nazis, and Now

Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
CNN

Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government

Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
cbs17

Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country’s communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a...
The Associated Press

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, known as COP27, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Activists blamed high cost of travel, accommodation and restrictions in the isolated city for limiting numbers of demonstrators. The protesters marched through the conference’s ‘Blue Zone,’ which is considered United Nations territory and governed by the global body’s rules. That has given the activists a bit more space to voice their opinions than in the rest of the country, where Egypt’s authoritarian government essentially bars protests. Still, there were signs that Egypt was attempting to exert pressure inside the conference venue. Attendees of events at the German pavilion have complained about being photographed and filmed by people unknown to them in the days after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist.
The Independent

Pope denounces 'sirens of populism' as he marks day for poor

Pope Francis denounced the “sirens of populism” on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate.Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. He denounced the indifference the world shows them as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about them for personal gain. “Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs by facile and...
wtaj.com

Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic

LONDON (AP) — British climate activists who have blocked roads and splattered artworks with soup said Friday they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects, has...

