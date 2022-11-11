Read full article on original website
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Try New Tasty Winter Treat At Sioux Falls Fast Food Joint
Let's be honest! Ice cream is great no matter if it's 100 degrees outside or a bone-chilling 20 degrees below zero. It's a sweet treat most individuals can't resist. One fast food chain just announced a new chilly treat that will definitely have your taste buds begging for more. Wendy's...
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This
Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
Professional Boxing Returns To The District In Sioux Falls
Boxing returns to Sioux Falls as the Sioux Falls Sports Authority will host the first South Dakota Athletic Commission-sanctioned professional boxing card. The bouts will be held at The District Thursday, December 1. This boxing event will take a slightly different turn as it will be a semi-formal gala showcasing...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 12th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show features nearly 280 exhibitors selling handcrafted and handmade items at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Vendors will be selling products including pottery, jewelry housewares, candles rugs, holiday decor and toys from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center. The show also features holiday music and food trucks. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
No slaughterhouse ban leaves South Dakota pork processors going hog wild
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban […]
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Full Circle Book Co-op and says she is here to stay.
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
sfsimplified.com
How the mission turned a truckload of unusable clothes into $10,000
Simplified: The Union Gospel Mission bought a baler about a year ago to help turn unusable clothes into roofing materials. Now, it's sent its first truckload of clothes to a Tennessee organization in exchange for $10,000 to support the mission's work. Why it matters. While the baler's been in place...
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
siouxfalls.business
Restaurant Roundup: Dive bar tour, new brunch, Maribella’s menu
Several dive bars are joining forces Saturday for a dive bar tour/poker run. Start and stop at any location, and turn in your poker sheet at your final stop. Draw an ace at any bar and win a free beer. Participating bars are Corner Pub, The Garage Bar, Gaslight Lounge, Hi-Ho Bar, JJ’s Billiards & Darts, Ken’s Korner and The Log Cabin. You can tour on your own or pay $35 to ride on a bus. Stop in soon at the Hi-Ho or The Log Cabin to reserve a seat.
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
kiwaradio.com
$150,000 Powerball Winner Who Bought Their Ticket In Sheldon Hasn’t Contacted The Lottery Yet
Sheldon, Iowa — If you bought a Powerball ticket on November 3rd, 4th, or 5th from the Sheldon Hy-Vee C-Store and picked the Power Play option, check your ticket. It could be worth $150,000. We received word that weekend that someone who purchased their ticket at the Sheldon Hy-Vee...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
