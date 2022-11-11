ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This

Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: November 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show features nearly 280 exhibitors selling handcrafted and handmade items at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Vendors will be selling products including pottery, jewelry housewares, candles rugs, holiday decor and toys from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center. The show also features holiday music and food trucks. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The impact Stampede players make off the ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Full Circle Book Co-op and says she is here to stay.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How the mission turned a truckload of unusable clothes into $10,000

Simplified: The Union Gospel Mission bought a baler about a year ago to help turn unusable clothes into roofing materials. Now, it's sent its first truckload of clothes to a Tennessee organization in exchange for $10,000 to support the mission's work. Why it matters. While the baler's been in place...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Restaurant Roundup: Dive bar tour, new brunch, Maribella’s menu

Several dive bars are joining forces Saturday for a dive bar tour/poker run. Start and stop at any location, and turn in your poker sheet at your final stop. Draw an ace at any bar and win a free beer. Participating bars are Corner Pub, The Garage Bar, Gaslight Lounge, Hi-Ho Bar, JJ’s Billiards & Darts, Ken’s Korner and The Log Cabin. You can tour on your own or pay $35 to ride on a bus. Stop in soon at the Hi-Ho or The Log Cabin to reserve a seat.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
WATERTOWN, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

