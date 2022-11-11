ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
KDAF

Holiday gift ideas for self-care in 2022

Libier.com is a lifestyle blog born to encourage and inspire women of all ages to prioritize selfcare in their everyday lives and to discover and delight in the freedom that lies within them!
architecturaldigest.com

Naviva Is a New Four Seasons Hotel Merging Sustainability and Luxury Hospitality

If tented living sounds like roughing it, think again. Naviva, a new Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico, has redefined the glamping concept, injecting top-of-the-line luxuries into every indoor-outdoor detail. Situated on 48 forested acres, with views of the Pacific Ocean, the 15 biophilic suites defer to the spectacular setting while incorporating upscale amenities like plunge pools and alfresco showers. “All building forms, interior designs, and guest narratives can be tied back to a natural phenomenon found in the surrounding context,” explains Graeme Labe of Luxury Frontiers, a sustainability-focused design studio that specializes in remote hospitality projects. (Past hits include Amangiri’s Camp Sarika in the Utah desert and Wilderness Safaris’ DumaTau retreat in Botswana’s Linyanti region.) At Naviva, the firm relied on organic materials such as copper, laminated bamboo, and local stone—a tailored palette that complements the property’s wellness offerings and outdoor activities, among them sound therapy, cliffside yoga, and hikes along the private peninsula. Though to fully embrace the elements, brave the temazcal: a traditional pre-Columbian sweat-lodge ceremony that promises guests newfound spiritual strength. Who couldn’t use some of that? From $3,950; fourseasons.com/naviva.
UTAH STATE
architecturaldigest.com

11 Incredible Hotels That Offer the Best Views of New York City’s Skyline

On your next trip to the Big Apple, staying at one of the many NYC hotels with views lets you take in arguably the greatest element of the city: its iconic skyline. The muse of creative souls for years—from artists and writers to photographers and filmmakers—the horizon in New York City is unlike any in the world, and it’s largely due to the metropolis’s collection of incredible architecture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Atelier Biagetti Unveils Its Latest Addition to Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades Collection

Money, religion, sex—these are just a few of the societal obsessions that Atelier Biagetti has addressed in its designs. The Milan-based studio, founded by husband and wife Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari, has made a seat in the form of a giant gold bar, a light fixture with a latex curtain, and a vaulting-horse-shaped bench wrapped in shiny silver leather, among other playful domestic objects. Now they’ve made their way to humanity’s latest preoccupation: wellness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy