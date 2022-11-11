Read full article on original website
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
Prince George's Co. teacher gets $27K for job skills program
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County teacher was all smiles Thursday when she got an A+ surprise in the form of a check. LeAnn Holden-Martin, a teacher at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale, was surprised by her students and co-workers with her Voya's Unsung Heroes award.
Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award
Award-winning journalist and Howard University professor Stacey Patton will be honored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The post Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award appeared first on NewsOne.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
dctheaterarts.org
Howard Community College to shut Rep Stage after final two shows
Rep Stage, the professional regional theater at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Maryland, will present its final season with a world premiere by local playwright Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ghost/Writer. It will close with the timeless Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, fresh off her reelection this week, announced a new round of appointments to her administration as she transitions into a third term. The post Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
Upper Marlboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Upper Marlboro. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
talbotspy.org
Lesher Surges to Top Position as Mail-in Ballots Continue to be Counted
As the Board of Election continues its long process of counting mail-in ballots in Talbot County, the latest figures released last night show a dramatic rise of Democrat Pete Lesher to the top vote-getting position. Over the last two days, Lesher moved from 6,786 to almost 8,000, but with some 1,300 ballots remain to be counted.
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
