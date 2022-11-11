Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton List Talks "Cobra Kai," Getting Life Advice From Ralph Macchio, And Her New Movie "The Friendship Game"
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Review: The Libertarianism of Firefly
The short-lived 2002 space western Firefly endeared itself to a certain type of libertarian in the first episode, when a smuggler-captain with a galley full of too-inquisitive passengers harrumphs: "That's what governments are for—get in a man's way." Libertarian fans took solace not only in the show's leave-me-alone anti-government...
Review: When Homer Simpson Went to Space
In episode 15 of The Simpsons' fifth season, "Deep Space Homer," NASA decides to send an average Joe to space in order to boost its rocket launch ratings. The agency picks goofy family patriarch Homer Simpson. Predictably, Homer's indomitable appetite and dumb willfulness cause chaos on the spacecraft, nearly destroying...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0