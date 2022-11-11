ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Review: The Libertarianism of Firefly

The short-lived 2002 space western Firefly endeared itself to a certain type of libertarian in the first episode, when a smuggler-captain with a galley full of too-inquisitive passengers harrumphs: "That's what governments are for—get in a man's way." Libertarian fans took solace not only in the show's leave-me-alone anti-government...
Reason.com

Review: When Homer Simpson Went to Space

In episode 15 of The Simpsons' fifth season, "Deep Space Homer," NASA decides to send an average Joe to space in order to boost its rocket launch ratings. The agency picks goofy family patriarch Homer Simpson. Predictably, Homer's indomitable appetite and dumb willfulness cause chaos on the spacecraft, nearly destroying...
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy