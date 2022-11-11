Read full article on original website
2022 MTV EMA Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks
The 2022 MTV EMAs took place in Dusseldorf on November 13. Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances from Stormzy, Bebe Rexha, GAYLE, Tate McRae and One Republic. Though neither was in attendance on the night, two...
Khloé Kardashian Debuts Natural Hair Length
On the beauty side of pop culture, it’s quite the entertainment to guess the length of our favorite celeb’s natural hair. From Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian, we never know where their tresses start or end until they show us rare footage. The next up showing off her real mane is Khloé Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian Effortlessly Pulls off the "Skunk Stripes" Trend
Kim Kardashian has become a poster child for embracing root regrowth. We’ve seen her casually sporting what has turned into her statement hair, and her latest hairstyle is no exclusion. Last week at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, we spotted the buzzy Kardashian sister embracing the “awkward”...
Peyton List Talks "Cobra Kai," Getting Life Advice From Ralph Macchio, And Her New Movie "The Friendship Game"
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?
Pete Davidson has been linked to yet another “hot girl,” only this time it appears to be model Emily Ratajkowski. A source told US Weekly that Ratajkowski and the comedian have been “talking for a couple of months now,” with their relationship seemingly still in “the very early stages.” The source also claimed that “both really like each other.”
Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...
A Documentary on Iconic '60s Supermodel Twiggy Is in the Works
Twiggy, the iconic 1960s supermodel, is the subject of a new feature documentary directed by Sadie Frost. Titled Twiggy, the film is currently in production and is written by Terry Newman, the author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wears,” in addition to Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes. Set to receive a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023, the movie will feature Twiggy herself, as well as her husband Leigh Lawson. With filming taking place in London and New York City, the documentary will cover the supermodel’s career and her rise to fame.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are potentially one of the most loved-up couples that we (and the internet) has ever seen. It makes perfect sense then, that their public displays of affection would translate to social media and Barker’s birthday was no exception to that rule. Kourtney shared a...
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Supreme Celebrates Post-Punk Band Public Image Ltd in Fall 2022 Drop
Supreme continues its Fall 2022 rollout, dropping a collaboration celebrating the English post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL). The release comes shortly after the streetwear imprint’s New York Yankees collection with MLB and Nike Air Max 98 TL, in addition to its new Chicago store opening. PiL, created by...
Taylor Swift Wins Best Artist, Best Video and Best Pop at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift won big at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, taking home four awards in total on the night. She won Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and Best Longform Video for her version of “All Too Well,” which saw the artist continuously thanking her fans. During her speech for Best Video, Swift talked about the fact that the video for the song wasn’t planned at all, and that the fans “willed” it to happen.
Goop x Lacoste Reimagine Gwyneth Paltrow’s Top Style Moments as a Tenenbaum
Lacoste and Goop have joined forces to release a limited-edition collection that celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow‘s quintessential sport style looks from Wes Anderson‘s cult-loved film The Royal Tenenbaums. First released in 2002, Margot Tenenbaum has been a fictional style icon for over 20 years. From her heavily rimmed black...
Praying Apologizes for Ableist T-shirt, Sort Of
If you were unlucky enough to catch it last night, you’ll have caught a glimpse of Instagram cult-favorite brand Praying‘s wildly offensive T-shirt. The Internet born and raised brand released the garment in its typical sparse style, presenting a basic black crewneck T-shirt with white font that read “Special Needs,” across the chest. For those old enough to remember, this paltry term was used to categorize all disabled individuals, reducing the nuances of that experience into a term that often belittled and condescended those it applied to. While it is possible to reclaim previously disparaging terms, only those who have been negatively affected by offensive phrases have the power and right to reinterpret them.
BLACKPINK's Lisa Wins Best K-Pop Award at 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa just won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and fans everywhere are incredibly proud. Though Lisa couldn’t attend the ceremony in person to collect her award, she shared her thanks to fans everywhere in a pre-recorded video. “I’m so honored to have won the EMA for Best K-Pop this year,” she began. “Your support for LALISA and our new album means the world to me. Enjoy the rest of the night and hope to see you at one of our shows on the ‘Born Pink’ tour,” Lisa continued.
Taylor Swift’s "Midnight" Bangs Deserve an Award for 'Best Supporting Face Accessory'
Not only did Taylor Swift do a full sweep at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, but her “midnight” hair bangs supported the moment and gave her win everything it needed. The thing is, Swift has always been a bangs girl. They suit her in any way she chooses to wear them. However, since the drop of her album Midnights, her bangs have had the spotlight they deserve. She kept her hair slick and styled back in a classic ballet bun with the dubbed “midnight” bangs, which work primarily for evening wear as you can make them sexy, sultry and appealing to complement your ensemble for the night. This look was smart for Swift as she let the bangs be the focal point of her entire face, keeping the makeup minimal, with light rosy blush and iridescent eye makeup, which sparkled beautifully under the beaming lights as she accepted her awards.
Drake's OVO x Casetify Drop Collaboration for the First Time
Drake‘s October’s Very Own and Casetify have joined forces for the very first time, creating a collection of tech accessories for the Toronto-based brand’s fans. In usual Casetify fashion, the collaboration features a range of phone cases and AirPods covers, both highlighted with OVO’s signature owl logo. The designs are kept simple and minimal, arriving in black with gold embossed branding.
One Direction's "Story of My Life" Is Nominated for a 2022 American Music Award
The American Music Awards are bringing back the good old days with their Fan Favorite category. The AMAs have taken to Twitter to share their nominees, which include tracks by One Direction, Twenty One Pilots, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Måneskin, Billie Eilish and BTS. Recently, the AMAS...
Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is a Bad Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown seems to believe that Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard is a bad kisser. In a recent YouTube video with Vanity Fair, the actor sat down for a lie detector test where she answered a number of questions while being hooked up to a polygraph test. When asked whether she thinks Wolfhard — who plays Mike in the famous Netflix series — is a “lousy kisser,” she responded “yes,” which is confirmed to be a truthful answer. The actor further shared that he hadn’t gotten any better at kissing while filming the show.
EXCLUSIVE: Hypebae Chats With Matilda Djerf — The It Girl We Deserve
With over two million followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok, Matilda Djerf is the genuinely nice influencer we all need and deserve. A true Gen Z fashion icon, the Scandi cool girl is known for her trademark chic-meets-casual style as well as her commitment to kindness and authenticity.
Your Full List of This Year's MTV European Music Awards Winners
The 2022 MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf. This year’s nominations saw Harry Styles nominated for seven different categories out of the total 17, including “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video,” winning the award for “Best Live” and “Best U.K. and Ireland Act.” Following closely behind was Taylor Swift, who was up for six nominations, and won four of them, for “Best Artist,” “Best Pop,” “Best Video” and “Best Longform Video.”
