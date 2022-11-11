Not only did Taylor Swift do a full sweep at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, but her “midnight” hair bangs supported the moment and gave her win everything it needed. The thing is, Swift has always been a bangs girl. They suit her in any way she chooses to wear them. However, since the drop of her album Midnights, her bangs have had the spotlight they deserve. She kept her hair slick and styled back in a classic ballet bun with the dubbed “midnight” bangs, which work primarily for evening wear as you can make them sexy, sultry and appealing to complement your ensemble for the night. This look was smart for Swift as she let the bangs be the focal point of her entire face, keeping the makeup minimal, with light rosy blush and iridescent eye makeup, which sparkled beautifully under the beaming lights as she accepted her awards.

