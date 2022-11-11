ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The San Jose Sharks (3-9-3) and Dallas Stars (8-4-1) meet Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sharks vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Sharks suffered a 5-3 setback in St. Louis Thursday to kick off a 4-game road trip. San Jose’s last victory came Oct. 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, and its most recent win in regulation was Oct. 23 in Philadelphia. San Jose enters 0-2-3 in the past 5 outings.

The Stars were drummed 5-1 at the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, splashing cold water on the team’s tremendous offensive progress. Dallas entered the ‘Peg with a 3-game win streak, outscoring the opposition 18-6 during the span.

Sharks at Stars odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Sharks +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Stars -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Sharks +1.5 (-135) | Stars -1.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Sharks at Stars projected goalies

James Reimer (2-5-2, 2.88 GAA, .910 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Jake Oettinger (5-1-0, 1.40 GAA, .952 SV%, 1 SO)

Reimer started out all right, but he has hit the skids lately. Optimus Reim has allowed 3 or more goals in each of his past 4 starts, going 0-2-2 with a 3.68 GAA and .881 SV%. Reimer was 1-1-0 with a 1.22 GAA and .960 SV% in 2 starts vs. Dallas last season.

Oettinger is tentatively scheduled to play for the first time since Oct. 29, when he exited with a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers. He was able to return to practice Thursday, an encouraging sign he is ready to return.

Oettinger has been amazing when healthy, allowing 2 or fewer goals in each of his 7 starts, and 1 or no goals in 4 of his outings, including a 27-save shutout against the Washington Capitals Oct. 27.

Sharks at Stars picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 5, Sharks 2

The Stars (-220) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s a little on the risky side, with or without Oettinger in the crease.

PASS.

The STARS -1.5 (+110) are a much better value on the puck line, especially if Oettinger doesn’t have any setbacks and is given the green light.

Even if Scott Wedgewood is forced to start again, Dallas is a good play here. Wedgewood is 3-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .919 SV% in 4 starts in November since taking over for the injured Oettinger.

OVER 6.5 (-112) is worth a look here.

If Oettinger is able to return, he could be a little rusty after a 2-week layoff. The Stars have been on fire offensively lately, cashing the Over at a 4-0-1 clip across the past 5 outings.

The Over is 6-0-1 in the previous 7 contests for the Sharks while hitting at a 4-0-1 pace in the past 5 against Western Conference foes.

