A better life awaits you. It is right in front of you. Let us look back on what we have been through. We were stuck inside for over two years, but it actually feels like seven in dog years. Some humans felt trapped, unable to move without fear of illness or death. Unable to traverse the earth with air touching the skin on your face; learning to speak with volume and make eye contact that you avoided pre-pandemic. Working from home or in person in peril to keep the slowed economy moving. Warrior men and women who worked around the clock in various professions, to keep others educated and safe. Citizens that went from employed to unemployed for making individual sovereignty a personal choice from the collective. Medical, physical and emotional upheaval for a myriad of individuals, some who unfortunately by mandate died alone.

1 DAY AGO