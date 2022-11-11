Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Debuts Natural Hair Length
On the beauty side of pop culture, it’s quite the entertainment to guess the length of our favorite celeb’s natural hair. From Beyoncé to Kim Kardashian, we never know where their tresses start or end until they show us rare footage. The next up showing off her real mane is Khloé Kardashian.
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are potentially one of the most loved-up couples that we (and the internet) has ever seen. It makes perfect sense then, that their public displays of affection would translate to social media and Barker’s birthday was no exception to that rule. Kourtney shared a...
Kim Kardashian Effortlessly Pulls off the "Skunk Stripes" Trend
Kim Kardashian has become a poster child for embracing root regrowth. We’ve seen her casually sporting what has turned into her statement hair, and her latest hairstyle is no exclusion. Last week at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, we spotted the buzzy Kardashian sister embracing the “awkward”...
16 Memes About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating
"If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."
Pleats Please Issey Miyake Gets Festive With Special Holiday Collection
Pleats Please Issey Miyake has unveiled a very special Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection that delivers instant charm this holiday season. The range, divided into series “ENCHANT” and “ONE STEP,” comprises the perfect wardrobe for both wholesome family reunions and special evening celebrations. Continuing the label’s Japanese...
‘Spirited’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing Holiday Cheer in Apple TV+ Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV+’s “Spirited” brings a new twist to the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” With catchy tunes from Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this time the story is told from the point of view of the ghosts. This adaptation sees Will Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present feeling disillusioned with his ghostly job. Alongside him are the Ghost of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani) and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Loren Woods, voiced by Tracy Morgan). Ryan Reynolds takes on Scrooge (a.k.a. Clint Briggs), who spends his time on social media spinning lies. The musical numbers are filled with...
Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...
Peyton List Talks "Cobra Kai," Getting Life Advice From Ralph Macchio, And Her New Movie "The Friendship Game"
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
A Documentary on Iconic '60s Supermodel Twiggy Is in the Works
Twiggy, the iconic 1960s supermodel, is the subject of a new feature documentary directed by Sadie Frost. Titled Twiggy, the film is currently in production and is written by Terry Newman, the author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wears,” in addition to Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes. Set to receive a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023, the movie will feature Twiggy herself, as well as her husband Leigh Lawson. With filming taking place in London and New York City, the documentary will cover the supermodel’s career and her rise to fame.
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups
Adults, they need fun presents too for the holidays
Taylor Swift Wins Best Artist, Best Video and Best Pop at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift won big at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, taking home four awards in total on the night. She won Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Video and Best Longform Video for her version of “All Too Well,” which saw the artist continuously thanking her fans. During her speech for Best Video, Swift talked about the fact that the video for the song wasn’t planned at all, and that the fans “willed” it to happen.
BLACKPINK's Lisa Wins Best K-Pop Award at 2022 MTV EMAs
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa just won the award for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and fans everywhere are incredibly proud. Though Lisa couldn’t attend the ceremony in person to collect her award, she shared her thanks to fans everywhere in a pre-recorded video. “I’m so honored to have won the EMA for Best K-Pop this year,” she began. “Your support for LALISA and our new album means the world to me. Enjoy the rest of the night and hope to see you at one of our shows on the ‘Born Pink’ tour,” Lisa continued.
Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is a Bad Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown seems to believe that Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard is a bad kisser. In a recent YouTube video with Vanity Fair, the actor sat down for a lie detector test where she answered a number of questions while being hooked up to a polygraph test. When asked whether she thinks Wolfhard — who plays Mike in the famous Netflix series — is a “lousy kisser,” she responded “yes,” which is confirmed to be a truthful answer. The actor further shared that he hadn’t gotten any better at kissing while filming the show.
Praying Apologizes for Ableist T-shirt, Sort Of
If you were unlucky enough to catch it last night, you’ll have caught a glimpse of Instagram cult-favorite brand Praying‘s wildly offensive T-shirt. The Internet born and raised brand released the garment in its typical sparse style, presenting a basic black crewneck T-shirt with white font that read “Special Needs,” across the chest. For those old enough to remember, this paltry term was used to categorize all disabled individuals, reducing the nuances of that experience into a term that often belittled and condescended those it applied to. While it is possible to reclaim previously disparaging terms, only those who have been negatively affected by offensive phrases have the power and right to reinterpret them.
Taylor Swift’s "Midnight" Bangs Deserve an Award for 'Best Supporting Face Accessory'
Not only did Taylor Swift do a full sweep at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, but her “midnight” hair bangs supported the moment and gave her win everything it needed. The thing is, Swift has always been a bangs girl. They suit her in any way she chooses to wear them. However, since the drop of her album Midnights, her bangs have had the spotlight they deserve. She kept her hair slick and styled back in a classic ballet bun with the dubbed “midnight” bangs, which work primarily for evening wear as you can make them sexy, sultry and appealing to complement your ensemble for the night. This look was smart for Swift as she let the bangs be the focal point of her entire face, keeping the makeup minimal, with light rosy blush and iridescent eye makeup, which sparkled beautifully under the beaming lights as she accepted her awards.
