Things to know today: Russia pulls all troops from key city; Biden off to climate talks; Election 2022 updates

At G-20, FIFA head calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling around host...
AP News Summary at 10:02 p.m. EST
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems. PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.
West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run
West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn't wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024
Power out across Ukraine after ‘Russia fires 100 missiles’
Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without power, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.Several regional officials, along with western journalists, reported attacks after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85 but warned more could follow.Residents of Kyiv were urged to stay indoors. “The danger has not passed,” said...
