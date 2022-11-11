Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Winter Storm Moving Across Okla. Monday
A winter storm is making its way across the the state Monday. Parts of the west and southwest regions of the state have already seen snow Monday morning. Some roads in those regions have seen some slick spots on the road, so drivers should be cautious. As the storm moves...
news9.com
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
news9.com
Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In
Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
news9.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
news9.com
Tulsa To Host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships
Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Center are set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023. More than 1,600 of the nation’s top acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling gymnasts will be in Tulsa from June 20 to 24 for the event. The annual event attracts Olympians...
news9.com
Thousands Of Athletes To Attend 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships In Tulsa
A huge gymnastics event is coming to Tulsa next June and will bring thousands of athletes here and put million into our economy. USA Gymnastics said Tulsa is the perfect fit because it's convenient whether you're traveling from out of state to get here or going back and forth between buildings.
news9.com
Tulsa Transit Discusses Some Route Changes, Improvements
People using Tulsa Transit will see some changes next month. Tulsa Transit is adding on to some of their current routes and getting rid of others. Edith Kizzie said she’s happy about the new changes because, on some routes, she can stay on the bus longer without having to transfer.
news9.com
BOK Center Announces Lizzo Concert Coming In May 2023
The BOK Center announced that Lizzo is coming to Tulsa next year. The venue slowly revealed the artist's name on Monday with a display on the roof of the Grand Lobby Plaza at 3rd and Denver entrance. The 3x Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her "The Special 2our" to Green Country on May 20 with tickets going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.
news9.com
Tulsa Mayor To Deliver State Of The City Address
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will deliver his State of the City Address on Tuesday at the Cox Business Convention Center. Mayor Bynum is expected to speak about the progress and future of Tulsa.
news9.com
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
news9.com
Effort Underway To Digitize Old Records In Creek County
Some Creek County leaders are looking to preserve historic records in the county with some dating back to the 1950s. There is now an effort to digitize them, so they don't deteriorate. Creek County Clerk Jennifer Mortazavi says the first phase of the project will cost a little more than...
news9.com
Pride Of Broken Arrow Places 3rd In Bands Of America Grand Nationals
The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third overall at the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis this weekend. The championship at Lucas Oil Stadium is the highest level of competition for marching bands. Last year, Broken Arrow came in first place at the Grand Nationals and set the highest...
news9.com
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Remember Captain Who Died Unexpectedly
The Tulsa Fire Department is remembering one of its fire captains who unexpectedly died Friday, Nov. 11. His fellow firefighters said Josh Rutledge loved people and he was someone everyone looked up to. "We have to remember him for the person he was and the love he had for each...
news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
news9.com
TU Students Throw Party As World Population Reaches 8 Billion
Students at the University of Tulsa threw a birthday party yesterday for the world's 8 billionth resident. Professor Lara Foley says she mentioned the world population would reach 8 billion by November 15th, and students took it upon themselves to plan a campus-wide event. "As long as I've been alive...
news9.com
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
news9.com
Tulsans Excited For Premiere Of 'Tulsa King'
The highly anticipated TV series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is forced...
news9.com
211 Launches 2022 Holiday Resource Guide
211 of Eastern Oklahoma just launched its resource guide to help people in need during the holiday season. The holiday resource guide is available every year and is updated regularly with different organizations across Green Country willing to help people who are struggling around the holidays. CEO of the Community...
news9.com
Local Documentary 'Oaklawn' Covering 1921 Graves Investigation Premiers
A new, locally made documentary about the 1921 graves investigation premiered Saturday. "Oaklawn" looks into the events surrounding the investigation of mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery. The documentary centers on the knowledge and experiences of race massacre descendants and members of the Public Oversight...
Comments / 0