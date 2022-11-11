NEW YORK — Wall Street is opening higher after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index was up 1.7% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.5%. The Dow rose 1.1%. Treasury yields slipped back. Wall Street is closely watching inflation data that could impact how far the Federal Reserve will need to go in restraining the economy to tame inflation. Walmart rose after reporting better-than-expected results. The huge retailer also announced an opioid settlement.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO