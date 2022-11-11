Read full article on original website
Related
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna
BERLIN — Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting's frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life”...
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5...
US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday. When...
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher
SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12,...
In midst of historic migration to U.S., deportation flights to Cuba will resume
Cuba will begin to accept deportations from the United States, two U.S. officials said, in what they described as the resumption of decades-long migration agreements between the two countries amid a historic exodus from the island.
Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future
BRIDGWATER, ENGLAND — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley Point C...
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle —...
British man killed in Ukraine 'saved lives', inquest told
A British man who died fighting in Ukraine saved the lives of other soldiers in his international unit before he was shot and killed, an inquest was told on Tuesday. - 'Nothing that could have been done' - Another inquest held earlier on Tuesday was told that the first British volunteer to die in Ukraine was killed by mortar fire on April 22.
Pakistan reverses course, bans 'Joyland' from cinemas
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reversed a previous decision to show its Oscar entry, “Joyland,” and has banned it from movie theaters, a government official said Monday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman,...
Indonesia signs deals to accelerate clean energy transition
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday that will bring billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy and reduce its reliance on coal. The $20 billion agreement was announced on the sidelines of...
Xi and Biden Grapple With Thorny Disputes, Like Taiwan and Climate
BALI, Indonesia — President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met for nearly three hours to hash out some of the thorniest issues in their relationship, including tensions over Taiwan, the economy and a return to climate negotiations. Biden and Xi made a cautious promise to try...
Stocks open higher after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK — Wall Street is opening higher after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index was up 1.7% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.5%. The Dow rose 1.1%. Treasury yields slipped back. Wall Street is closely watching inflation data that could impact how far the Federal Reserve will need to go in restraining the economy to tame inflation. Walmart rose after reporting better-than-expected results. The huge retailer also announced an opioid settlement.
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million...
Germany's Scholz: Asia-Pacific 'far more than just China'
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Singapore on Monday that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China." Scholz was in Singapore on the second leg of an Asian trip...
MAD Solutions Boards Ameer Fakher Eldin’s ‘Yunan’, As Georges Khabbaz, Sibel Kekilli Join Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Leading Arab world distributor MAD Solutions has acquired pan-Arab rights to Ameer Fakher Eldin’s upcoming picture Yunan about a disillusioned, exiled writer who travels to a remote island in the North Sea. Yunan is the second feature from Fakher Eldin, who was born in Kyiv to Syrian parents and now lives in Germany, after his critically acclaimed Golan Heights-set debut The Stranger (Al Garib) which premiered in Venice in 2021, and went on to represent Palestine at the Oscars. Top Lebanese theater and film actor Georges Khabbaz (Perfect Strangers, Under The Bombs) will play the protagonist writer who travels from...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0