Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
Avera continues to cut jobs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Avera made that announcement back in September. In an interview with news partner WNAX, Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton says costs are outpacing revenues. Ekeren also says medical inflation is a large part of that problem. The current medical...
South Dakota school district adding new high school
The Baltic School District's enrollment is steadily increasing and it will soon have a brand-new high school built onto the current facility.
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week proclamation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mayor Paul TenHaken reads a proclamation recognizing the number of people who seek help from non-profit agencies at 10am on November 14th at the Bishop Dudley House. A memorial service, honoring people who have used...
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Full Circle Book Co-op and says she is here to stay.
A family’s legacy: 9 members serve in SD Air Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day means a lot to one Sioux Falls area family. That’s because nine members of the family are serving or have served in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Just about everyone in the South Dakota Air Guard knows the name Dellman.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.
How a hospitalized 93-year-old vet battling cancer cast a ballot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How do you help a hospitalized 93-year-old veteran battling cancer cast his ballot? The answer this week was simple: as a team. Ed Colella was able to vote Tuesday from his hospital bed at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls even though he’s registered to vote in Lincoln County.
Nationwide RSV spike present in South Dakota
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking across the country. What do you need to know to keep yourself and your kids healthy?. RSV is a viral illness that, while frequently is no worse than a nasty cold, can become more serious when paired with preexisting conditions or certain age groups.
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
Person of interest in disappearance of Aberdeen man may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Aberdeen Police Department says that a person of interest in the disappearance of an Aberdeen man may be hiding out in Sioux Falls. In a press release, the department says that 36-year-old Joshua Ortley is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Simon Deng.
USF and coach Jon Anderson ‘part ways’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls and head football coach Jon Anderson are parting ways. The University announced Monday that Anderson is stepping down as coach of the Cougars, marking the end of his 6-year tenure as head coach of the program. “Discussions […]
