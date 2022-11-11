Read full article on original website
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: What to buy before it's gone
The Walmart Black Friday sale has begun giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get all the products they need now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself. The best part? They get everything at the same price as they would if they had waited. And waiting when it comes to laptop deals is risky as we’ve already seen some Walmart deals completely sell out. It’s obvious that the retailer doesn’t have a lot of stock sticking around so act fast so you don’t miss out. To help you out, we’ve highlighted some of the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals around below. They’re sure to be great choices.
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED review: Incredible value
The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED is a showcase for what convertible 14-inch laptops can offer at an affordable price, with an attractive, premium-looking 2-in-1 laptop design, efficient performance, and an attractive OLED display — but it's not without its cracks.
Forged 51Risc RTX 3070 TiM brings RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU to the desktop, US$67 cheaper than original RTX 3060 Ti FE MSRP
A small Chinese GPU maker, 51Risc, is now offering the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU as a desktop PCIe card. The misleading branding, which says RTX 3070 TiM, actually compares to and is US$69 cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti at MSRP. The RTX 3070 TiM sports largely the same specs as that of the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU but with a 17.5 Gbps memory speed and a 220 W TDP.
Asus tries to correct its poor track record with Android 13 rollout schedule
Asus put out a roadmap for its Android 13 rollout. Asus has put out a roadmap for when its phones will get Android 13. The roadmap only gives launch windows. Android 13 is slowly spreading to more Android phones. However, there are still a lot of Android users who are in the dark about when the update is coming to their device. But some manufacturers have, at least, started to put out a timeline for the rollout. Asus is now the latest company to provide a roadmap for when its handsets will get the long-awaited update.
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you'll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
The Dell XPS 13 Plus represents half of the new 13-inch XPS lineup, offering a higher performance and more innovative machine compared to the more affordable XPS 13. Both are among the best laptops on the market. Apple's MacBook Air M1 is the old-school choice, hanging onto an affordable design that's been refined over many years into one of the best MacBooks you can buy.
