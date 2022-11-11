Big 12 Week 11 Fan Nation Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 11 of the college football season.

The Baylor Bears are set to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, as both teams try to stay in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game.

The predictions for the Bears-Wildcats game will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12?

Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m. central, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers aren’t playing for much at home against an OU team that has shown some life recently despite a close loss to Baylor last week. A disappointing season in Morgantown continues with another loss on Saturday. Oklahoma 32, West Virginia 20

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This is an important game for Oklahoma if they still want to finish .500 or better in the Big 12. The defense has looked atrocious all year, which should mean another high-scoring game in Morgantown. West Virginia is a complete mess and its coach, Neal Brown, might be on his way out. I like this game to be a shootout but Oklahoma pulls away and reaches bowl eligibility. Oklahoma 42, West Virginia 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I don’t see much of a path for the Mountaineers to win this game. I’m starting to no longer see a path for coach Neal Brown to remain coach at WVU, either. Oklahoma 37, West Virginia 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a Mountaineers roster that feels as if it's waved the white flag following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. Although the game is in Morgantown, the Sooners should easily win and become bowl eligible under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma 45, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma is one win away from making a bowl game while West Virginia can't seem to get things going this season. Barring some Big 12 shenanigans, Oklahoma should win this game comfortably and warm up Brown's seat at West Virginia even more. Oklahoma 38, West Virginia 14

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. central, ESPNU

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite a sudden decline, Oklahoma State still isn’t out of the running for another shot at the Big 12 title just yet. A three-game winning streak to end the regular season for the Cowboys begins with a blowout of Iowa State on Saturday. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 16

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State has fallen off since beating Texas. Now the Cowboys are trying to hang on to any hope of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones are desperate to reach six wins and make a bowl. With the line basically being a pick’em, give me the Cyclones to ruin the Cowboys’ season for good. Iowa State deserves a better record than they have and Saturday they will win two games in a row for the first time since Week 2. Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: It just depends on which Oklahoma State team shows up. I think it will end up being the one we saw in September and early October. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A return to Boone Pickens Stadium is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Pokes. The Cyclones are physical up front, but the passing attack led by a hopeful Spencer Sanders should be the difference in this game. OK State gets back to its winning ways. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State will be glad to be done playing schools from Kansas and looking to get back on track against Iowa State. This game could possibly go either way but I have more faith in Oklahoma State's offense to overcome a stout Iowa State defense in what should be a close win. Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 24

Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m. central, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks need a lot to happen for them in order to have a shot at a Big 12 title appearance. A Texas Tech team that has lost four of its last five will hardly end Kansas’ slim hopes. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 26

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Another intriguing Big 12 conference matchup in Lubbock. I love the Red Raiders to pounce on the Jayhawks this weekend and cover this small spread. Texas Tech is a good team at home while Kansas struggles away from Lawrence. The Red Raiders have enough weapons on offense to out-slug the Jayhawks and become one win away from bowl eligibility. Texas Tech 31, Kansas 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not real wild about the way that coach Joey McGuire has handled the quarterback situation the past few weeks. Behren Morton clearly gave them something different and there really was no reason to mess with that when Tyler Shough came back. Now, there’s no choice. Morton is out. Play Shough, play Donovan Smith. Just pick one and stick with him. And don’t go for it on fourth down in your our territory down three points in the fourth quarter. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Are the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time in over a decade? Yes. Are the Red Raiders one of the peskiest teams in college football this season? Without question. Combined, this is a matchup that should come down to the last drive. Ultimately, Kansas has been more consistent under center, giving it a slight edge despite playing on the road. Kansas 34, Texas Tech 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: As Texas Tech looks to work its way toward bowl eligibility, the margin for error the rest of the season has gotten thinner. Now Kansas is coming to town fresh off an upset over Oklahoma State, which saw it earn bowl eligibility for the first time in 18 years. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, Kansas carries over that momentum and pulls off the road upset in a hostile environment. Kansas 38, Texas Tech 34

TCU at Texas, 6:30 p.m. central, ABC

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with an ugly win over Kansas State last week. They’ll now be faced with their third straight ranked game in a row, but it doesn’t come tougher than against TCU. Despite home-field advantage and a real shot at getting closer to clinching a spot in the conference championship with a win, Texas will come up just short in a game that will see the Horned Frogs throwing up some painful Horns down signs after a close win in Austin. TCU 41, Texas 37

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The game of the weekend in the Big 12. The undefeated Horned Frogs try to continue their Cinderella run as they make the trip to Austin. This game will be decided by how much TCU can slow down Texas running back Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns' powerful rushing attack. The Horned Frogs are an excellent second-half team and that should bode well if they are within striking distance at halftime. I think Texas will use the home crowd to its advantage and win an instant classic. The Longhorns have shown this year that they can beat anyone, and I believe Saturday they will beat the No. 4 team in the country. Texas 38, TCU 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The fact that TCU is a seven-point underdog in Austin is intriguing. Frankly, the Horned Frogs have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Austin since it returned to the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have won four of the last five matchups in Austin. This team isn’t going to be intimidated by nearly 100,000 in burnt orange. You may have heard College Gameday will be in Austin, too. Well, here’s a quirky stat for you. When TCU is one of the featured teams on Gameday, the Horned Frogs are 7-1 — and 3-0 on the road. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is going to be an absolute problem for Texas Tech. But so will TCU running back Kendre Miller for Texas. TCU 36, Texas 33

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Although ranked fourth nationally, Vegas has the Horned Frogs as a 7-point underdog in this matchup. And while the Horns are playing at home, what version will be on display Saturday? Will it be the one that blows a second-half lead and crumbles on offense? Will it be the one where quarterback Quinn Ewers lights up the stat sheet and scoreboard to pull away late? It's likely somewhere in the middle. If Texas can make TCU one-dimensional as an offense and eliminate quarterback Max Duggan's connection with Quentin Johnston, it should coast. If not, the Horned Frogs win. No one has stopped Duggan and the passing game this season, so why would Texas be any different? TCU 31, Texas 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is without a doubt the biggest game of the week in the Big 12. TCU looks to stay undefeated and remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth while Texas looks to stay in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. Also, current Texas special assistant Gary Patterson will take on his old team. TCU has played with fire a few times this season and I think this is the week it catches up to them, as Texas will eke out a narrow victory at home. Texas 41, TCU 38

