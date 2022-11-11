Read full article on original website
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]
There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
A Mullet Competition is Coming to the Great Jones County Fair
This week, the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello made a big announcement on their Facebook page. For the first time ever, the fair will be hosting a Mullet Competition in 2023!. The competition, sponsored by Lux Salon & Spa in Monticello, will have three different categories. The first is...
Yes, These Hawkeyes Could Play For Big Ten Title
The college football season is full of ups and downs. Just ask a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. Earlier this season we witnessed a team that couldn't score, whose coaching staff seemed out of touch, and who had a 1-3 conference record. What was the problem? It just wasn't November yet.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic
Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
Cedar Rapids Donates Hotel-Motel Funds to Local Non-Profits
For the first time since the pandemic halted travel in Cedar Rapids and around the world, the city of Cedar Rapids has once again handed out money to local non-profits with proceeds of the city's hotel-motel tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the Cedar Rapids City Council last week...
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season [GALLERY]
This week, we asked Iowans on Facebook what local stores are their favorite for picking out Christmas gifts. Here are 25 of the responses:. 25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season. If you're looking to support some small businesses here in the Cedar Rapids area this holiday season,...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
Iowa City Event Lets Kids Shop for Christmas Gifts on Their Own
For the second year in a row, Downtown Iowa City has partnered with GreenState Credit Union to bring the Kids' Market back to the Ped Mall!. If your kids want to do their own Christmas shopping this year, the Downtown Iowa City Kids’ Market is the place to be. The event, which officially kicked off on November 7th, takes place in the Black Hawk Mini Park in the Ped Mall and allows kids to select gifts for loved ones without their parents present. According to a new article from KCRG, "parents submit a list of all the gifts that need to be purchased, as well as the budgets for each person." Then, "Santa's Helpers" help the kids shop for the perfect presents while the parents wait. Local shops take part in the event, and there are gifts ranging from $5 up through $50. They will even wrap the gifts before sending the kids back to their parents! The Corridor Business Journal reports that the Director of Creative Services Betsy Potter said, “the Downtown Kid’s Market is a chance for kids to gain independence shopping on their own, learn about budgeting while shopping, and widen the options kids have for gifts to give. ”
Huge Drive-Thru Light Display in the Corridor Opens This Month
It's almost time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you about the return of the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The huge drive-thru holiday light display will open for the season on Wednesday, November 23rd and run through Saturday, December 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can more information on the event HERE.
