Coralville, IA

97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]

There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Yes, These Hawkeyes Could Play For Big Ten Title

The college football season is full of ups and downs. Just ask a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan. Earlier this season we witnessed a team that couldn't score, whose coaching staff seemed out of touch, and who had a 1-3 conference record. What was the problem? It just wasn't November yet.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic

Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Event Lets Kids Shop for Christmas Gifts on Their Own

For the second year in a row, Downtown Iowa City has partnered with GreenState Credit Union to bring the Kids' Market back to the Ped Mall!. If your kids want to do their own Christmas shopping this year, the Downtown Iowa City Kids’ Market is the place to be. The event, which officially kicked off on November 7th, takes place in the Black Hawk Mini Park in the Ped Mall and allows kids to select gifts for loved ones without their parents present. According to a new article from KCRG, "parents submit a list of all the gifts that need to be purchased, as well as the budgets for each person." Then, "Santa's Helpers" help the kids shop for the perfect presents while the parents wait. Local shops take part in the event, and there are gifts ranging from $5 up through $50. They will even wrap the gifts before sending the kids back to their parents! The Corridor Business Journal reports that the Director of Creative Services Betsy Potter said, “the Downtown Kid’s Market is a chance for kids to gain independence shopping on their own, learn about budgeting while shopping, and widen the options kids have for gifts to give. ”
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Huge Drive-Thru Light Display in the Corridor Opens This Month

It's almost time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you about the return of the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The huge drive-thru holiday light display will open for the season on Wednesday, November 23rd and run through Saturday, December 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can more information on the event HERE.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

