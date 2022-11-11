COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after a semi truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn struck an SUV in West Michigan.The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.According to Michigan State Police, the semi was attempting to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder when it swiped the vehicle and struck the SUV. Police say the driver in the SUV, who was identified as a 53-year-old woman, was killed on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

