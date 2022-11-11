ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weidman, MI

CBS Detroit

One person dead after semi carrying 80K pounds of corn strikes SUV in West Michigan

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after a semi truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn struck an SUV in West Michigan.The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.According to Michigan State Police, the semi was attempting to pass a vehicle turning on the shoulder when it swiped the vehicle and struck the SUV. Police say the driver in the SUV, who was identified as a 53-year-old woman, was killed on the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash

UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
WEIDMAN, MI
WNEM

Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash

A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
WEIDMAN, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
BAY COUNTY, MI

