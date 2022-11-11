Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
NJCU to cut 3 senior management positions as part of rightsizing efforts
New Jersey City University announced it is eliminating three senior management positions on its executive leadership teams, consolidating its management divisions from six to four as part of a significant reorganization following the financial crisis declared by the board of trustees earlier this year. The announced moves follow significant concessions...
Clean and Sustainable Energy Summit at Montclair State on Thursday
Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, will deliver the keynote address at the Clean Energy and Sustainability Analytics Center’s 2022 CESAC Summit on Thursday at Montclair State University. As in years past, the event aims to support dialogue and the exchange of information between...
Coldwell Banker Realty celebrates opening of new phase at Paris Square active adult community
The Monroe and Madison Building at Paris Square, a 10-building, 111-residence, 50-plus active adult condominium community in Northvale, celebrated its grand opening, according to a Monday announcement from Anne Van Dyke and Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes. The milestone is the latest success story for the sales and marketing team...
Amici Clinical Research takes 6,402 sq. ft. at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren
Amici Clinical Research has signed a long-term lease for 6,402 square feet at the Class A office property at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren, JLL announced Monday. The addition of Amici, which took custom space on the property’s first floor, means the 120,528-square-foot center is nearing full occupancy. JLL...
New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground
The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
Meteoric, global biopharma company based in India, to open location in Morris Plains
Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, a diversified global biopharma leader, announced Monday that it is opening an office in Morris Plains that initially will create approximately a dozen new jobs — and likely add more in 2023. Meteoric, based in India, bills itself as a one-stop solution for biological requirements across enzymes,...
