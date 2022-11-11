ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

roi-nj.com

NJCU to cut 3 senior management positions as part of rightsizing efforts

New Jersey City University announced it is eliminating three senior management positions on its executive leadership teams, consolidating its management divisions from six to four as part of a significant reorganization following the financial crisis declared by the board of trustees earlier this year. The announced moves follow significant concessions...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Clean and Sustainable Energy Summit at Montclair State on Thursday

Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, will deliver the keynote address at the Clean Energy and Sustainability Analytics Center’s 2022 CESAC Summit on Thursday at Montclair State University. As in years past, the event aims to support dialogue and the exchange of information between...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Amici Clinical Research takes 6,402 sq. ft. at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren

Amici Clinical Research has signed a long-term lease for 6,402 square feet at the Class A office property at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren, JLL announced Monday. The addition of Amici, which took custom space on the property’s first floor, means the 120,528-square-foot center is nearing full occupancy. JLL...
WARREN, NJ
roi-nj.com

New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground

The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

