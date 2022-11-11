Read full article on original website
Millions In Holiday Cash For New York Residents
The holidays are here! Like it or not, it is that time of the year for snow, sleigh bells and lots and lots of credit card bills! But don't let the stress and headache of those payments get you down, there may be a big amount of cash headed to your bank account.
Have You Seen Barn Quilts Around New York State And What Are They?
Every year where I camp, they have several fun weekend activities. And one of them is painting a metal star. A couple of years ago, my wife took part in an activity where you get to paint whatever you want on the star. She did a great job (hard to...
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
Heavy Rain & Wind for Veterans’ Day in Twin Tiers
The Twin Tiers could be in for over two inches of rain as the remains of hurricane Nicole move up the east coast. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton advises that moderate to heavy rain is likely to impact much of Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania Friday, November 11 into early Saturday, November 12.
Listeria Outbreak Affecting New York State Has Led To One Death, Miscarriage
Deli meats and cheeses are believed to have caused a deadly listeria outbreak that has sickened people in New York and five other states. One person has died and another person suffered a miscarriage due to the outbreak. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Home Ownership Takes a Nosedive in New York
If you’re not a homeowner in New York but want to be, buckle in because purchasing a home in the state of New York in the current economic climate might be a bit tougher than you would like for it to be. Empire Stakes researched housing data to find...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
How Safe Is The NY Youth Firearm Hunting Program? [STATS]
It's that time of year for deer hunting season. The Southern Tier is a part of the Southern Zone of New York. Deer season began with early bowhunting on October 1st and goes through November 18th. Crossbow began on November 5th and runs through the 18th as well. Regular deer...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
2022 CNY Election Nigh Results
Lee Zeldin (R) - 1,893,259. Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017. How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet. Snow Blankets Central New York 2018. It wasn't a Stella storm...
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?
Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
