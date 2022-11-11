Read full article on original website
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Georgia and South Dakota are the most recent states to offer motorized, all-terrain wheelchairs you can rent in public parks, according to The Washington Post. These 500-pound chairs can go over fallen trees, snow, swamps and steep inclines. Although, they can't go on some narrow trails or down stairs, they're allowing people with mobility issues to experience public parks that have long been inaccessible, free of charge.
