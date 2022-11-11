Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
Ukrainian Intelligence Predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Not 'Survive' If He Loses The War
It is "unlikely" Russian President Vladimir Putin will survive the end of the conflict if Russia finds itself on the losing side of the war, according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as the Ukrainian military's head of Defense Intelligence. Budanov believes Putin will swiftly be overthrown should the...
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Drunken Mass Brawl Breaks Out Among Russian Troops, Video Shows
The clip shows Russian military officers dragging unconscious soldiers away from the scene of the brawl.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
msn.com
Vladimir Putin: Head of his military campaign found dead 'under mysterious circumstances'
Lt. Col. Roman Malyk (49), was responsible for enlisting men to the mobilisation campaign launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine by a force of 300,000 conscripts. Malyk was pronounced dead at his home in a village in the Russian Primorsky region, The Mirror reports.
Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank
Footage appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank. Ukrainian forces have had success in destroying tanks with handheld weapons. The video was apparently taken in the east of Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place. A video appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly striking...
Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow
The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Ukraine's surprise attack on Putin's 'miracle' bridge is more than just a military loss for Russia
The bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula was hit by a surprise attack on October 8. The bridge is damaged but still standing, though the attackers also likely sought psychological impact. Putin touted the bridge when it was built, and the attack on it comes after others in Crimea...
Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead
The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
Russian President Vladimir Putin puts on a new show of strength by making an appearance at a training ground for newly mobilized soldiers and firing a sniper riffle alongside other soldiers. These acts come as Russia faces major battlefield reverses in Ukraine. CNN's Brian Todd has more.
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine say they intend to evacuate up to 60,000 civilians further away from the frontline. Residents received a text message asking them to leave due to the threat of shelling by the Ukrainian army. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1