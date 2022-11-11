As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO