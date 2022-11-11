Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
New Memorial on the National Mall honors Native veterans who served the nation
Native American veterans gathered in Washington, D.C., this Veterans' Day to unveil a memorial at the National Museum of the American Indian.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years
In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.
The last surviving Civil War widow only just passed away in 2020
Helen Viola JacksonCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. It's been approximately 150 years since the end of the American Civil War. The Civil War began more than 161 years ago on April 12, 1861.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
MilitaryTimes
The Navy let Cher perform on ship in ‘89. It’s regretted it ever since
The USS Missouri has borne witness to some of modern military history’s most monumental events, but its role in one affair involving Cher gyrating in a fishnet G-string left the Navy blushing over the “Mighty Mo.”. In 1945, after the mammoth 45,000-ton battleship helped defeat the Axis powers...
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
The first white woman with the blue tattoo of a Native American tribe
Olive OatmanCredit: Benjamin F. Powelson (1823–1885) Blue pencil.svg wikidata:Q50412726; Public Domain Image. Olive Oatman (1837 - 1903) is known as the first white woman on record to have a Native American tattoo.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Houston Chronicle
A slaveholding senator, an 1879 wedding and a Black family's mystery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All his life, William England has heard the tantalizing story of his great-grandmother Ella Clay's wedding. Ella was born in slavery on a plantation in Alabama owned by Clement Claiborne Clay Jr., who served in the U.S. Senate for eight years before the start of the Civil War. She raised her family's first generation born in freedom. Her great-grandson William, now 80 years old, left Alabama for law school and a long career as a judge in the nation's capital.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”. She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis...
CBS News
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It
You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 6