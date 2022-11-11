ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks vs. Tom Brady's Bucs in GERMANY Preview: Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?

By Bri Amaranthus
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAX7w_0j7EYDEj00

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany. The matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local (Germany) time, which means 12s in the U.S. Pacific time zone will need a big cup of coffee for a 6:30 a.m. start.

The Week 10 game will be the first major non-soccer event held at the home of FC Bayern Munich, which recently captured its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Will the 12s be present? Per NFL data, the Seahawks are the second most popular NFL team in Germany, a following that includes the German Sea Hawkers chapter that has 1,316 dues-paying members ... so, possibly!

The surprise leaders of the NFC West division, Seattle has won four straight games with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith , who leads the NFL in completion percentage. In a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals , Seattle racked up 421 yards of total offense. Smith threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while completing 26-of-34 passes, as rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

"I don't feel like a rookie, but at the same time I still like to learn from the vets," Walker III said. "I feel like it's great to be able to learn a lot from the vets and the guys that have been in the league for a minute. But all in all, I don't feel much like a rookie."

Tampa Bay, led by QB Tom Brady, is fresh off an uplifting 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine. The win improved the Buccaneers to 4-5, good for first place in the NFC South. Which team is a real playoff contender ? Sunday could be a good test to find out.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (6-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

ODDS: Seattle is a 1.5-point underdog vs. the Buccaneers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. PT

LOCATION: ALLIANZ ARENA (Munich, Germany)

TV/RADIO: NFL Network, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Safety Ryan Neal on teammate Smith :

"When you go out and see Geno do something like that, it just shows the theme with this team, the heartbeat of this team. It's us against the world. We go out there, things happen. Come back to your brothers, we've got you. It's all love over here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

How Todd Bowles Felt About Tom Brady’s Blunt Bucs Criticism

Todd Bowles doesn’t completely agree with Tom Brady’s recent harsh assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Bucs, who enter Week 10 with a 4-5 record. A win last weekend over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams was a step in the right direction for Tampa Bay, but Brady believes the team still needs to make major strides in certain areas. Included is the gameday effort level, which the star quarterback labeled as the “most embarrassing” aspect of the current NFC South leaders.
TAMPA, FL
TechRadar

Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online and on TV from anywhere today

Munich has pulled out all the stops today for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. It's a cold afternoon in Bavaria but the atmosphere is red-hot, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.
SEATTLE, WA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy