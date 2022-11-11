AFC West Week 10 Preview: Raiders, Chiefs, Broncos Face AFC South

The Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos all take on AFC South opponents, while the Los Angeles Chargers face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers continue to be front-runners for the AFC West, while the Denver Broncos are in danger of falling far behind.

The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, need to just find the will to get back in the win column before any conversations about contention in the division can start again.

Here's what to look for from the Raiders' fellow division members in Week 10:

Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles bounced back in Week 9 with a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday, the Chargers will face a 49ers team that will be looking to get above .500 after a solid conquering of the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

This primetime matchup should present quite the challenge for the Chargers, as San Francisco has the No. 1 defense in the league.

Especially on 49ers turf, Justin Herbert and company will have to find a way to overcome the odds to inch closer to the No. 1 spot in the division.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chiefs

Make no mistake about it, the Jaguars are a dangerous 3-6 team, as was certainly shown in their second-half comeback win over the Raiders.

This is a matchup of two top-10 passing teams, and that should be much reflected in Sunday's contest, as neither team has a very solid defense against the pass.

Broncos at Tennessee Titans

The Titans' five-game win streak was ended by the Chiefs in Week 9, and they will surely be looking to bounce back for their home crowd.

Denver could prove to be a challenge for the leaders of the AFC South, as the Broncos are second in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (288.4).

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.