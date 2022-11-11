Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
The best cheap electric bike deals available in 2022
Cheap electric bikes are ever-improving as demand increases, but you don't need to wait until Black Friday to find e-bike deals
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
Sleep Under the Stars With the 2023 Ford Transit Trail 4x4 Cargo Van
The new Trail comes with extra ride height and almost 500 cubic feet of space
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
insideevs.com
Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price
Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
ZDNet
What are the best fireplace TV stands and do they use a lot of electricity?
There's nothing like cozying up by a fireplace and watching a movie on a cold winter's night. But not everyone has the luxury of having a fireplace in their home. Modern technology has now made it possible to have realistic-looking fireplaces that not only give off heat but also provide storage and a place to hold your TV.
CNET
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Debut: More Range, New Name
Now that Audi's family of battery electric vehicles has grown to include multiple models and classes, calling its original dedicated EV simply "the E-Tron" is no longer sufficient. Along with the 2023 model year update, the E-Tron has been rechristened as the Q8 E-Tron Quattro. The Sportback variant follows suit...
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
insideevs.com
2024 BMW iX2 Electric Crossover Coupe Spied For The First Time
After the unveiling of the first-ever BMW iX1 electric small crossover earlier this year, we now get a first look at its sportier looking cousin, the iX2 crossover coupe. Mind you, BMW hasn't unveiled it yet; these are the first spy shots of an iX2 prototype, and while it is fully camouflaged, it's pretty clear that development is in an advanced state.
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Mudhugger Gravelhugger front and rear fender / guard review - maintaining gravel misadventure throughout the winter
In the last few years the guys at Mudhugger have achieved something never thought to be possible; they’ve develop a mountain bike fender / mudguard that protects the bike and rider and is stable on rough terrain. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve even managed to make the fender an acceptable piece of kit on to run on an MTB – they've even featured in downhill World Cup races.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
ZDNet
Can this 3-in-1 travel wireless charger replace the Apple MagSafe Duo?
Apple's MagSafe Duo folding wireless charger is nice. Very nice. But it's also expensive and designed specifically for Apple users. How about a folding wireless charger for the rest of us?. One that doesn't cost the earth and can even charge three devices simultaneously. Here's a decent-quality GMCell three-in-one wireless...
