dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
u.today

JPMorgan Names Silver Lining to Ongoing Crypto Crisis

In a recent note, JPMorgan analysts opined that the ongoing cryptocurrency crisis could actually move the cryptocurrency industry two steps forward. The leading U.S. banking institution believes that the sudden implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency empire is likely to make regulators speed up cryptocurrency rules. According to JPMorgan, the establishment...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Insider Says FTX-Backed US Politicians Face Difficult Decision on Upcoming DeFi Regulation – Here’s Why

Politicians backed by the embattled digital asset exchange FTX have a difficult decision ahead, according to Ron Hammond, the director of government relations for crypto lobbying group Blockchain Association. Hammond says FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) personally lobbied Washington DC lawmakers more than any other CEO, “crypto or not.”...
u.today

Warren Buffett’s Old Crypto Warning Rings True Now

After the cryptocurrency started crashing and burning due to the FTX-induced crisis, a video that shows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger trashing crypto went viral on social media. In a video clip that dates back to 2018, Buffett says that crypto attracts a lot of charlatans who take advantage of...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
PYMNTS

More Than 130 FTX Group Companies File for Bankruptcy

FTX Group companies have filed for bankruptcy protection after a tumultuous week that included news of a liquidity crisis, investigations by United States regulators and the swift cancellation of a possible acquisition by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The FTX Group companies beginning voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. include...
u.today

Another Crypto Exchange Halts Withdrawals on Heels of FTX Collapse: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry

Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Three Arrows Capital Breaks Silence, Says That FTX and Alameda Hunted Their Positions During LUNA Collapse

The founders of the now-defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) are speaking out after months of silence in the wake of the firm’s bankruptcy. 3AC founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su have both taken to Twitter to speak on the recent collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research, saying that the firms were also involved with triggering 3AC’s bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com

Mid-Cap Altcoin Soars 189% in One Week Amid Intense Scrutiny of Crypto Exchange Reserves

The collapse of FTX and the subsequent skepticism of crypto exchange reserves is sparking huge rallies for mid-cap altcoin Trust Wallet Token (TWT). Trust Wallet is a non-custodial app that allows users to have full control over their crypto assets, as opposed to leaving them on a centralized exchange where the platform technically holds the keys to assets.
u.today

Shiba Inu Team Weighs In on Ongoing Crypto Crisis

The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency claims that the team behind the project will continue to stand with the community as it continues to grow. The Shiba Inu team envisions “a brighter future,” in which people can take advantage of new opportunities created by the decentralized finance space.

