University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
wymt.com
Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt. Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll. The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven. Kentucky will face...
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky triumphs over Duquesne 77-52
No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) defeated Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night to secure its second consecutive win to start the season. The victory came on the back of the Cats holding the Dukes to shooting 30% from the field with only a few lead changes early on in the first half.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
bccolonels.com
BCHS Marching Band Placed First In State
The Bourbon County marching band won first place in the state when they performed on Saturday night, October 29th at EKU. They started working on their performance last spring and after a long process and hard work, they got it perfect. Some people might not know this, but most people start the band in sixth grade, so most have played for many years.
wcluradio.com
Kentucky veterans honored for ‘still serving’
BROWNSVILLE — Two military veterans were honored this week for their community service at the Kentucky Veterans of the Year annual banquet, hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana. Brownsville resident Mike Stoyonovich and Jo Ann Orr of Louisville each received a 2022 Veteran of the Year award. Guest...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
WKYT 27
Man charged in connection with Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
wfft.com
Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
Woman dies 2 days after being shot on Indy's northeast side
A woman has died after she was shot earlier this week on the city's northeast side, according to IMPD and the Marion County Coroner's Office.
A University of Kentucky student seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs told police she has 'lots of money' and gets 'special treatment'
The 22-year-old student made the comments as she was arrested on charges including assault and alcohol intoxication, according to an arrest report.
