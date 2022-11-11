Read full article on original website
Related
‘There’s not many left now’: census shines spotlight on Britain’s dwindling Irish community
The tide that brought millions across the Irish Sea has reversed. What’s changed?
From Queer Activism to Squirrel Masks, Seville’s Diverse Andalusian Lineup
Andalusia boasts legendary locations, used for decades in productions from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “Game of Thrones.” Now it’s the turn of the filmmakers from the region to get attention. This year’s Seville European Film Festival ran an Andalusian Panorama. Its aim was to showcase the latest and best of Andalusian cinema. A reccy: Antonio Canales, Dancer (Raúl Rosillo, Spain ) A portrait of a legendary figure in flamenco culture. Rosillo’s film tracks Canales career through avant garde staging and interviews. Produced by José Carlos Conde, Antonio Carreto Cano, Victoria De Prado. A Seville world premiere. @Buddhistandqueer: From Sari To Habit (“@Buddhistandqueer: Del Sari Al...
From Haiti to Redcar: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters. A documentary evolution of Leah Gordon’s black-and-white photography series capturing carnival performers in beautiful and sometimes eerie masks and costumes. Here Gordon joins forces with co-director Eddie Hutton-Mills to blend striking imagery (above) with an impressionistic look at the history and legacy of colonialism in Haiti.
tatler.com
Veni, vidi, Vinci... History of art trips are back on! Tori Cadogan reports on how to be a Grand Tourist in the 21st century.
After years of online learning, cultural travel is back on the agenda. Celebrate by taking a family holiday to Italy to introduce children to its treasures, or plan a gap year following in the footsteps of 18th-century Grand Tourists. As well as developing an appreciation of art and architecture, and fine- honing analytical skills, history of art students can be sure of inspiring visits to richly endowed cities.
Comments / 0