WI v. Darrell Brooks - Sentencing Day 1Action NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Fatherhood Matters: Summit and Family Fair Provide Support to Milwaukee Dads
Those of us who had an involved father know what it meant to us. Games of catch, trips to the park, lessons on respect, responsibility and humility. What it means to be a man and a father. The fact that they were there to teach us by example, sometimes good, sometimes bad, was crucial.
spectrumnews1.com
Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is heading to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — In case nobody told you today, Lizzo is coming to Milwaukee. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a May 16, 2023 show at Fiserv Forum. Tickets go on sale to...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
spectrumnews1.com
Local Latina serving up authentic dessert at Milwaukee hot spot
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is sharing her authentic flan recipe with locals in the city of Milwaukee and it all started with a family recipe. Making flan is a step-by-step process. It’s one Milwaukee native Kristen Uribe said has taken her some time to make perfect. She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
9-year-old saves classmate's life by doing the Heimlich maneuver
Essence Collier's split-second decision saved her classmate's life. TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Collier what she did.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. "What we're doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we're trying to empower people," said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
WISN
Volunteers prepare homes of senior citizens for winter
MILWAUKEE — "Make a Difference Day" is a bi-annual event where volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University come together to help the senior population. Volunteers went to homes across Milwaukee Saturday to help senior homeowners prepare their homes for the winter. "Everybody's going to be in...
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of stabbing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of stabbing a woman Saturday night. Police said the man stabbed the 30-year-old woman about 10:45 p.m. Saturday near 38th and Lloyd streets. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. She is in critical condition, police said.
spectrumnews1.com
A grant-funded apartment complex is a home for homeless vets
MADISON, Wis. — This Veterans Day, a Wisconsin-based veterans nonprofit is helping homeless vets find housing — not just for themselves, but for their dependent loved ones as well. Jamie Steele, a single mom, and her three daughters said they are beyond grateful for where they landed. “We...
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 45): Blue Star Cafe
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
WISN
The bar inside the Rockwell-Allen Bradley clocktower and its longtime bartender who's seen it all
MILWAUKEE — At 280 feet up in the air, there sits a one-of-a-kind, private bar, with a character to match working inside. Jack Czerniak is a longtime bartender who's also known by colleagues as the historian for everything Allen Bradley and Rockwell Automation. "When people come up here for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 66, missing; last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Melvin Swift. Officials said Swift was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Swift is believed to be on foot. Swift is described as a male, Black, about 5'3...
