ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns

MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died

A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is heading to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In case nobody told you today, Lizzo is coming to Milwaukee. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a May 16, 2023 show at Fiserv Forum. Tickets go on sale to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local Latina serving up authentic dessert at Milwaukee hot spot

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is sharing her authentic flan recipe with locals in the city of Milwaukee and it all started with a family recipe. Making flan is a step-by-step process. It’s one Milwaukee native Kristen Uribe said has taken her some time to make perfect. She...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. "What we're doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we're trying to empower people," said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Volunteers prepare homes of senior citizens for winter

MILWAUKEE — "Make a Difference Day" is a bi-annual event where volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University come together to help the senior population. Volunteers went to homes across Milwaukee Saturday to help senior homeowners prepare their homes for the winter. "Everybody's going to be in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of stabbing woman

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody, accused of stabbing a woman Saturday night. Police said the man stabbed the 30-year-old woman about 10:45 p.m. Saturday near 38th and Lloyd streets. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. She is in critical condition, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A grant-funded apartment complex is a home for homeless vets

MADISON, Wis. — This Veterans Day, a Wisconsin-based veterans nonprofit is helping homeless vets find housing — not just for themselves, but for their dependent loved ones as well. Jamie Steele, a single mom, and her three daughters said they are beyond grateful for where they landed. “We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 45): Blue Star Cafe

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy