Robb Report

A One-Off Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Helped Raise $1.1 Million For Charity

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most coveted watches on the market, and this one-of-a-kind model certainly made a splash at this nonprofit’s latest auction. The One Drop Foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary last weekend with La Cuvée One Drop 2022, an event in Las Vegas benefitting its critical mission of ensuring sustainable access to safe water for the world’s most vulnerable communities. The festivities kicked off with a gastronomic dinner designed by the team of Rivea by Alain Ducasse followed by an exciting performance from Cirque du Soleil—as well as an exclusive auction featuring a one-off timepiece...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

The NPD Group: Prestige Beauty Grew 15 Percent in Q3

Prestige beauty sales continue to rise, even as the threat of a potential global recession looms. According to data from The NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. grew to $6 billion in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase versus 2021’s third quarter. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “Unit sales and revenue are both growing by double digits for beauty products sold in the prestige market, indicating that consumers are indulging in beauty products this year,” said...
WJTV 12

Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the […]
WSOC Charlotte

From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups

NEW YORK — (AP) — Adults. They need fun presents too for the holidays. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child at heart this holiday season:. BOARD GAMES. The Shakespeare Game: This bard-in-a-box extravaganza has players collecting characters and racing around London's...

