An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most coveted watches on the market, and this one-of-a-kind model certainly made a splash at this nonprofit’s latest auction. The One Drop Foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary last weekend with La Cuvée One Drop 2022, an event in Las Vegas benefitting its critical mission of ensuring sustainable access to safe water for the world’s most vulnerable communities. The festivities kicked off with a gastronomic dinner designed by the team of Rivea by Alain Ducasse followed by an exciting performance from Cirque du Soleil—as well as an exclusive auction featuring a one-off timepiece...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 25 MINUTES AGO