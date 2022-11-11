Read full article on original website
WI v. Darrell Brooks - Sentencing Day 1Action NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
spectrumnews1.com
A 'little angel' helps a Milwaukee man in need of a wheelchair
MILWAUKEE — Jaquawn Gaston is always on the move. Recently, a Spectrum News 1 viewer was moved by him. Whether it’s the music studio, the mall or just downtown Milwaukee, Gaston said he loves to go out. Gaston has cerebral palsy and relies on his electric wheelchair to get around.
spectrumnews1.com
A grant-funded apartment complex is a home for homeless vets
MADISON, Wis. — This Veterans Day, a Wisconsin-based veterans nonprofit is helping homeless vets find housing — not just for themselves, but for their dependent loved ones as well. Jamie Steele, a single mom, and her three daughters said they are beyond grateful for where they landed. “We...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
CBS 58
Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
wpr.org
Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies
The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: The Wauwatosa insurrection
Race riots broke out all across the country in 2020, but the ones in Wauwatosa were different. They were orchestrated by an organization called the People’s Revolution with a clearly defined organizational structure and tactics that more closely resembled an insurgency than a protest. The group was allowed to...
spectrumnews1.com
Local Latina serving up authentic dessert at Milwaukee hot spot
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is sharing her authentic flan recipe with locals in the city of Milwaukee and it all started with a family recipe. Making flan is a step-by-step process. It’s one Milwaukee native Kristen Uribe said has taken her some time to make perfect. She...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
‘Living in the Shadows of the System’: Rise in Deaths of Homeless People Highlight gaps in Services
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong organization for Emily Kenney and Patricia Gutierrez. They are both with IMPACT. Also, a...
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
Home invasion victim says burglars beat him with a gun before leaving with $70
The homeowner says he emptied his wallet and all the coin jars on his dresser, combining for all the money inside the home. Ultimately, he says the three burglars left with $70.
WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works. The extension allows five additional days...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue...
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
