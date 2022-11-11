Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday
Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigating vehicle and residential burglaries
Brookings Police are investigating a number of residential and vehicle burglaries. Over the last two weeks, it includes some 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Two structure burglaries were reported over the weekend. Police Detective Adam Smith says officers were dispatched to the area of Freedom Street Friday night for a...
q957.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Aberdeen man may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Aberdeen Police Department says that a person of interest in the disappearance of an Aberdeen man may be hiding out in Sioux Falls. In a press release, the department says that 36-year-old Joshua Ortley is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Simon Deng.
q957.com
SFPD: Armed robbery suspect turns himself in after surveillance footage released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police say that the suspect wanted in an armed robbery on November 7, has been arrested. Last week, the Department released surveillance footage of the encounter. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the video was posted shortly before 8 P.M. last...
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
KFYR-TV
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
q957.com
Minervas in DTSF named Restaurant of the Year by South Dakota Retailers Association
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Retailers Association has named Minervas in Downtown Sioux Falls as their Restaurant of the Year. Minervas, located on the corner of 11th and Phillips, has been a community staple since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie. Today, the...
kelo.com
Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
gowatertown.net
Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
q957.com
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week proclamation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mayor Paul TenHaken reads a proclamation recognizing the number of people who seek help from non-profit agencies at 10am on November 14th at the Bishop Dudley House. A memorial service, honoring people who have used...
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
q957.com
More than 3 million teens in the United States using tobacco products
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 3 million middle and high school students in the United States say they use tobacco products. A study by the FDA and CDC found E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product for the ninth consecutive year. Groups with a higher percentage of tobacco product use reported grades of mostly F’s. Efforts at all levels are ongoing to help reduce youth tobacco use, which can harm the developing brain. Commercial tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.
