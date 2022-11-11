Read full article on original website
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
The world reached 7 billion people in 2011 and the United Nations predicts it will not reach 9 billion for another 15 years.
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing.
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — A knife-wielding Palestinian killed two Israelis in a stabbing Tuesday at a settlement in the occupied West Bank, then stole a car as he tried to flee the scene and crashed it on a nearby highway, killing a third Israeli, officials said. The attack at the settlement of Ariel also left three Israelis wounded. The Palestinian was shot and killed by an Israeli soldier as he tried to run away from the crash scene. The Zaka paramedic service said the three wounded were being treated in hospital and that they were in serious condition. It was the latest attack in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence this year that has seen Palestinian attackers target Israeli civilians and near nightly Israeli arrest raids that have fueled unrest in the occupied territory.
The US may downgrade an advanced drone to ease its concerns about letting Ukraine have it, report says
Ukraine has asked for the powerful Gray Eagle MQ-C1 drone for months —but the US government is wary of the technology getting into Russian hands.
Toxic turf? Debate weighs safety of artificial crumb rubber fields used for kid's sports
SEATTLE (SOA) — Artificial turf fields are just about everywhere in the U.S. They’re used in countless parks, sports fields and stadiums from coast to coast. If you’ve ever walked on one, you’ve probably seen the tiny bits of rubber scattered across the synthetic grass. That ground-up material is known as “crumb rubber” and it’s at the center of a raging debate: is it safe for our kids to be playing on?
