retrofitmagazine.com
Danfoss Releases White Paper about the Demand Side of Energy
A new white paper from Danfoss, the Danish family-controlled engineering group, highlights the dramatic increase in global demand for energy and argues that, without urgent action to curb energy demand, the build out of renewables will be insufficient to meet the needs of a growing population. The white paper is...
Tumbled Stone Profile Is Available in Contemporary Colors
Dutch Quality Stone introduces Rough Ashlar, a new stone profile that infuses the traditional texture of tumbled stone with contemporary applications of color. As the latest profile in the Dutch Quality Stone portfolio, Rough Ashlar combines large and medium stones in a thoughtful composition with eye-grabbing character to provide a modern touch of texture to statement walls and home exteriors or commercial façades.
Nanolumens’ Engage Series Achieves DCI Certification
Nanolumens announced it has received DCI certification for its Engage Series dvLED product. Digital Cinema Initiatives LLC (DCI) was created in March 2002 and is a joint venture of Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal and Warner Bros. Studios. DCI’s primary purpose is to establish and document voluntary specifications for an open architecture for digital cinema that ensures a uniform and high level of technical performance, reliability and quality control.
Mixed Flow Fan Is Now Available in a Roof-mounted Configuration
Greenheck’s QEID direct drive mixed flow fan is now available in a roof-mounted exhaust or upblast configuration ideal for discharging clean air or fume exhaust up and away from a building. The QEID Upblast’s mixed flow wheel offers higher efficiency operation than a belt drive fan and requires less maintenance by eliminating belts, pulleys and fan shaft bearings, and a factory-programmed VFD enables easy adjustment and control.
