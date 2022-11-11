Fatal South Sacramento crash leaves 1 woman dead

Fatal crash in South Sacramento leaves 1 woman dead 00:48

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- One woman is dead after a crash on southbound 99.

The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol says that they got a call around 2 a.m. about a vehicle crash near the 47th avenue off-ramp.

Several witnesses said that the car swerved across all lanes before flipping over and stopping in a ditch.

"We confirmed through two witnesses so far that the vehicle was in the far left lane of southbound 99 going approximately 70 miles an hour. For whatever reason, it swerved all the way from the left lane at the last moment to take the off-ramp."

CHP is unsure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.