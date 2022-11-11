Read full article on original website
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17. Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist. The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part. Completing her look,...
News Channel Nebraska
Taylor Swift's jewel-adorned MTV awards look was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II
Taylor Swift arrived at MTV's Europe Music Awards last night in Düsseldorf, Germany in an evening gown that flipped the scripts on red carpet jewelry. With her decolletage and wrists left entirely bare, Swift opted for just a few silver rings and a spiral of studded ear cuffs on each ear — but her outfit was far from lacking in adornments. Instead of the conventional smatterings of jewels, Swift stepped out in a cascading midi skirt made entirely from a shimmering net of handmade silver and green crystals.
The Academy Owes Angela Bassett An Oscar, And She's Proved That Once Again With Her Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Peyton List Talks "Cobra Kai," Getting Life Advice From Ralph Macchio, And Her New Movie "The Friendship Game"
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
Emily Blunt Slams the “Strong Female Lead” Label: “It’s the Worst Thing Ever”
Keep your strong female leads away from Emily Blunt!. The SAG winner has shared that she’s “bored” of the “strong female lead” label, which has been introduced and popularized in recent years in response to the “damsel in distress” archetype. Unfortunately, much like the latter, these “strong” characters often present as cliche, unrealistic and one-dimensional.
A Complete Guide to Latin Grammy Week Events and Parties
The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and the parties begin tonight in Las Vegas in anticipation of Latin music’s biggest night. Thursday night’s ceremony offers a diverse display of the year’s biggest Latin artists, with a heavyweight lineup that includes Colombian powerhouse Karol G and one of the night’s most nominated artists, Rosalía. Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Los Bukis, John Legend, Camilo, Marc Anthony and more are also scheduled to perform. The 23rd annual awards show will take place in Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The telecast will air...
King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo
King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles' appointment as Ranger. The photo shows the monarch leaning against an ancient oak tree...
Watch: 'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return to voice Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups
Adults, they need fun presents too for the holidays
