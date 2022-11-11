Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
KTBS
Veterans Day 2022 guide
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the nation celebrating Veterans Day on Nov. 11, there are many locations hosting deals favorable for veterans and active duty militants. With a valid military ID, check out these places around the ArkLaTex this Friday. Veterans Day at Centenary College. The solemn ceremony honoring the service...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
KNOE TV8
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
wbrz.com
Edwards will not testify at Ronald Greene hearing
BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will not testify Monday before a legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene. That committee meeting is the same day a grand jury will meet in Union Parish to hear evidence that could lead to possible criminal charges in Greene’s death.
Local 76® gas stations to discount regular unleaded fuel to 76 cents per gallon for customer appreciation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Five local 76® gas stations are hosting their inaugural “Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl” event, from November 17, 2022, to November 19, 2022. The stations will discount regular unleaded fuel to 76 cents per gallon for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App. “We’re extremely fortunate to have wonderful partners […]
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
Monroe Police Department searching for suspects wanted for Drug Trafficking Organization
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT executed six search warrants and conducted a narcotics investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the 1100 block of South 3rd St. The following individuals are still wanted in connection with this narcotics investigation: If anyone has information on the whereabouts of […]
KNOE TV8
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police have identified a suspect in a string of business break-ins in the city. Police said the suspect was targeting dentist offices along Cypress St. in West Monroe. The suspect is currently in custody in another parish on unrelated charges and his name has not yet been released.
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Updated high school playoff brackets for all eight divisions
The first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state football playoffs are in the books and the updated playoff brackets for all eight divisions can be accessed below. Both Ruston and Cedar Creek will head into week two of the playoffs this week, while Lincoln Prep’s season came...
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds, Monroe Police say
fgazette.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 12 October drug arrests
The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 […]
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and […]
Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
