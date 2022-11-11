The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO