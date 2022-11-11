Read full article on original website
Related
Groups at Butler County Community College to Distribute Meals to Local Families
Many local families will be able to enjoy holiday meals thanks to an ongoing initiative at Butler County Community College. In September, efforts by the BC3 Pioneer Pantry and the BC3 Education Foundation were able to raise over $5,000 which will result in about 40 meals distributed to those in need later this week.
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House
Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
Seneca Valley’s Ehrman Crest Receives Recognition By TIME
The Seneca Valley School District is receiving recognition for their newest construction. TIME magazine named the brand new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School as one of the best inventions of 2022. The magazine said that the school is a model for future educational institutions. They cited the originality, ambition and impact...
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates
Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
Crews Respond To House Fire In Sarver
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Sarver area. The initial call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a wood burner that had caught on fire inside a home in the 500 block of Fleming Road in Buffalo Township. When crews arrived on scene, they said...
Authorities Investigating Fatal Mercer County Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash that occurred late last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Matteo Guajardo of Pittsburgh was traveling south on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township just after 8pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle went off the roadway.
No One Injured In Rt. 528 Crash
No one was injured in a crash that happened overnight yesterday in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the accident took place just after midnight Monday on Prospect Road near the intersection with Brenckle Road. 71-year-old Michael Albin of Butler was driving his mini-van when a front tire went flat. He...
Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away
The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
